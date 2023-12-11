Picture this: You've just had a jazzy facial treatment (look at you!) and you're floating your way out to reception, smelling like Tree of Life. And, oh – you're suddenly asked if you'd like to purchase any of the clinical skincare products? To boost your at-home routine??

But you've never really heard of any of these brands before... and don't know what's actually... worth it. And look, you did just drop $200 on a facial, so.

Well, that's why you have us. Or, the sparkly and very knowledgeable You Beauty community, rather (are you a member yet?! Come join us!).

Because someone recently asked: From all of the skincare brands you can get in-clinic, what is everyone's favourite that they feel actually works?

And the people answered.

Y'see, in-clinic skincare isn't often cheap – it's usually the cosmeceutical stuff that's created by professionals (dermatologists, doctors, cosmetic surgeons, etc), and it tends to sit at the higher end of the skincare price point. Meaning? You're going to want to make sure you'll see some real, visible results.

Below, we round up the very best in-clinic skincare brands people actually rate.

Ultraceuticals Ultra Brightening Serum. Credit: Ultraceuticals/Canva.

If you've come across any in-clinic skincare brand, we guarantee it's Ultraceuticals – it's been around for yonks. Created by Australia cosmetic physician Dr Geoffrey Heber more than 25 years ago (!), the professional skincare brand is really well-known for its quality ingredients and science-driven formulations that are all about results. (Our kinda jam).

Our pick: Ultra Brightening Serum, $165.

Aspect Extreme C 20. Credit: Aspect/Canva.

Another Aussie-grown cosmeceutical brand! Designed to complement in-clinic peels and laser treatments, Aspect skincare can be used pre- and post-procedure to target everything from hyperpigmentation to congestion and the signs of ageing skin. The best part? Adore Beauty is an official stockist – so it's pretty easy to get your hands on!

Our pick: Aspect Extreme C 20, $139.

Skinstitut Glycolic Cleanser 12%. Credit: Skinstitut/Canva.

Skinstitut is another one of those in-clinic skincare brands you've probably seen or heard of before (they've recently had a bit of a facelift, so you might not recognise their fancy new packaging!). The Australian-made brand has been around since 2008, and was created by a team of pharmacists and cosmetic chemists, focusing on active ingredients including retinoids, antioxidants and peptides. You can also snap 'em up online.

Our pick: Skinstitut Glycolic Cleanser 12%, $36.40.

Image: Medik8 Retinol 3 TR. Credit: SkinActive/Canva.

Ask any beauty editor for their favourite cosmeceutical skincare brand and we guarantee they'll sing the praises of Medik8. Boasting a huge selection of preventative and corrective face serums and treatments, the brand is focused on fast and dramatic results for every type of skin concern.

Our pick: Medik8 Retinol 3 TR, $76.

asap Super B Complex. Credit: SkinActive/Canva.

Another proudly Australian-owned cosmeceutical brand, asap Skincare is a doctor-formulated brand of products founded in 2000, with a goal to provide science-backed skincare that actually works. While they're mostly only available from skincare professionals and dermatologists, you can get them on Adore Beauty (along with a free Tim Tam, of course).

Our pick: asap Super B Complex, $90.

Environ Skin EssentiA AVST Moisturiser. Credit: Environ/Canva.

Have you met Environ yet? It's founded by a cosmetic and plastic surgeon with a core focus on anti-ageing products. One Youbie commented, "I was recently switched onto Environ, it was created by the doctor who also created skin needling and dermarolling. He’s very highly accredited as a researcher and practitioner and I’m really liking what I've purchased so far."

Our pick: Environ Skin EssentiA AVST Moisturiser, $92.

DMK Skin Hydrating Masque. Credit: DMK/Canva.

Another popular recommendation from theYou Beauty Facebook group? DMK Skin. Founded by Danné Montague-King in California, the professional treatment and skincare range aims to provide customisable programs used to tackle persistent skin concerns – everything from acne to pigmentation.

Our pick: DMK Hydrating Masque, $88.

O Cosmedics B3 Plus. Credit: O Cosmedics/Canva.

Founded by Maria Enna-Cocciolone, O Cosmedics is an Aussie female-founded skincare brand (we love a lady start-up!) that launched back in 2010, and was originally designed to be prescribed in-clinic by professional skin experts. The brand blends cosmetic and medical-grade technologies to focus on boosting skin health and radiance.

Our pick: O Cosmedics B3 Plus, $129.

Ultraderm Rapid Retinol Concentrate. Credit: Ultraderm/Canva.

Using medical-grade ingredients to give proven results for targeted skin problems, Ultraderm has products for both professional and retail that are suitable for pesky conditions like rosacea, acne, ageing skin and pigmentation.

As one of our beloved Youbies shared: "I've been using the clay mask for over seven years and it's the best clay mask I've ever used. It’s not drying, helps heal my spots overnight (I use it as spot treatment and go to bed 'dotty' most nights!), and overall makes my skin look great. The Skin Karma Cleanser is another one of my favourites! It's not too expensive either, comparatively."

Our pick: Ultraderm Rapid Retinol Concentrate, $115.

What are your favourite in-clinic skincare products? Share with us in the comment section below.

