If you're anything like us, you'll know that searching for new beauty products can be really overwhelming - especially when you're shopping online.

So much choice. So much room for error. So many conflicting reviews...

That's why we've rounded up the top 17 cult beauty products on Adore Beauty right now.

The best part? They're all under $40. Yep! We love to see it.

From the hyped-up mascara that's all over TikTok, to the famous 'snail jizz' product everyone's always talking about, here's a comprehensive list of the best beauty products you can shop at Adore Beauty for under 40 bucks.

Everyone needs to try this shower oil at least once in their lifetime - because it's utterly delightful. Sorry, we don't make the rules. Not only does it smell fancy, but it makes your skin feel all silky smooth and lovely. So luxe.

Have you tried this yet? Everyone was yelling about Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara on TikTok - and we have to say, the hype is legit. It's great for adding length and also fans out and separates lashes with ease (no clumping), for that doe-eyed Bambi look. And at $25 - you can't go wrong.

If you've been wanting to put the popular IT Cosmetics CC Cream on your face for yonks, but don't want to drop $60 on one product (we feel you!) - this little travel version is a great way to see what all the fuss is about.

If there's one thing Anastasia knows how to make, it's a mean Tom Collins. Oh, and BROW PRODUCTS. She's a legend at that, too. And the Dipbrow Pomade is one of the favourites when it comes to defining and shaping brows.

Just keep in mind that the formula is really pigmented - so use a teeny bit at a time so you don't go overboard.

There's no better feeling than getting home and washing all the day's junk off your face - and yet, Clinique's Cleansing Balm somehow makes it even more enjoyable. This little number leaves your skin feeling clean and fresh, but never stripped.

ELEVEN's all-in-one Miracle Treatment is a VERY good time for anyone with hair on their head. It does it all. It boosts shine, smoothes everything out, helps with split ends, and delivers a big wallop of hydration to thirsty strands.

That famous 'snail jizz' product you've heard about is under $40, and don't pretend you don't want to try it, Sharon. The buzzy K-Beauty product works absolute wonders when it comes to hydrating and calming stressed skin, giving your complexion a beautiful natural glow.

Yes, we're still obsessed with Benefit's Benetint. Just in case you're not up to scratch on your beauty history, this gem was launched way back in 1976 - and it remains a crowd-favourite to this day. Why? Because it's just that good. It can be used on both your cheeks and lips for a perfectly effortless, natural flush of colour.

Weleda's Skin Food LOVES rough patches and dry skin. Like, sooo much. It's a great multi-tasking product to have on hand for the chillier weather/all the time, nourishing rough patches and dry skin with a creamy combo of plant oils. She's thicc, but can be used on both face and body.

This is one of The Ordinary's best-selling products - and Adore Beauty does a super-sized version of it for under $35, which is a steal, really.

It's designed for all faces and all routines, giving the skin a gentle, comfortable cleanse without a sniff of irritation.

That fancy cult French face cream everyone loves is $26 at Adore Beauty - and you might want to try it, because it feels awfully nice on your face.

It can be used as a moisturiser, primer and mask (so. many. uses), boosting the appearance of dry and dehydrated skin. Are we French yet?

This best-selling colour from Essie is so famous it's even won awards and stuff - how about that? So if you haven't tried it and you're looking for a classic, easy nail colour that literally goes with everything, you should totally give it a go!

Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind is a do-it-all concealer that approximately everyone loves for a reason. It's touted as one of the best concealers getting around - and at $19.95, it's kind to your wallet, too. The formula delivers a natural finish, concealing dark circles, blemishes and uneven spots.

Side note: The easy-to-use sponge tip applicator and twist packaging is a very good time for makeup newbies.

Everyone knows that 'boring' products always work - just ask a dermatologist. One of the crowd faves? CeraVe. In fact, it's the top trending beauty brand on TikTok right now.

This particular cleanser is one of the top sellers and contains a combo of moisture-boosting ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid for happy, healthy skin.

What's this? Oooh! Another buzzy mascara that's actually good (and affordable!). The people love Lash Paradise Mascara because it isn’t sticky, doesn’t clump and will give you really good action on the volume front.

It's comparable to, if not better than, to a lot of the spendier formulas on the market.

This teeny, unassuming pot of cream eyeshadow is legendary - delivering a long-wear finish like no other. It can be used alone as a natural-looking cream eyeshadow, or as a primer/base for budge-proof wear.

This is one of those products that just makes your face look... better. Ask any beauty nerd and they'll tell you it's so much more than a ridiculously good face tan water.

Not only will it deliver the most beautiful glow, but it also gives out a bunch of other good stuff on the skincare front (it's formulated with ingredients like skin-loving vitamin C).

