The 7 "boring" products you'll always need in your beauty cupboard.

Like any good beauty aficionado, we're all suckers for buzzy new beauty products that look pretty on our shelves. Come on - we'd be lying if we said otherwise.

The gold-plated packaging. Fancy smells. Crystal applicators. You know the kinda stuff.

Watch: Here are 7 ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But more often than not, these fancy/pricey/Instagrammable products can just end up being ridiculously good looking and not much else.

Sad, but true.

So, when a beauty problem comes around (acne, dry patches, sad nails, etc.), that means we usually end up turning to other stuff - the 'boring' products we know will actually work.

Below, we've rounded up some of the products you'll turn to at least once in your life. The stuff that packs a real punch when it comes to results.

Image: Mavala

Weak nails suck - but incorporating a nail strengthening product into your beauty routine can help by a zillion.