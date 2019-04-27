Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The clue that Bachelor in Paradise’s Alisha and Jules leave paradise together.

EXCUSE US, but Bachelor in Paradise‘s Alisha Aitken-Radburn may have just given a major spoiler that she leaves paradise hand-in-hand with Jules Bourne.

Despite having gone on a date with Canadian Daniel on Thursday night’s episode of the Channel 10 reality show, in a radio interview on Friday, Alisha suggested that she is now in a relationship with Jules, and please let it be true.

Talking on Hit105.5’s AB and Ben, the reality star shared she feels “like this weight has been lifted off my shoulder… at least people know who Jules is in my life”.

“So, he’s still in your life?” radio host AB queried.

“Oh God… you’ll have to tune in to find out!” Alisha responded.

“I think you just let it slip!” Ben said back and YES WE THINK SHE LET IT SLIP TOO.

Jules ended his romance with Alisha earlier in the week, after he expressed his desires to explore a possible connection with Tenille.

But, perhaps, this little slip from Alisha is a hint they may rekindle their relationship this week during the finale of the show.

2. The Block winners Sara and Hayden Vale have welcomed a baby boy.



The winners of the 2018 season of The Block, Sara and Hayden Vale, have welcomed a new baby.

The announcement came on Saturday morning after Hayden posted to his Instagram stories a video of the couple’s first child, daughter Harlow, walking out the door of their home to go to the hospital.

“Let’s go and meet brother. Yes!” Hayden is heard saying in the video, revealing their new child is a boy but keeping the name a secret for now.

The announcement comes after Sara posted a video to her stories telling her followers she was in labour on Friday night.

Congratulations to Sara and Hayden on the arrival of their new child.

3. Um. We just noticed that Kylie Jenner’s cake for Travis Scott says “husband”.



Apparently Kylie Jenner has been married all this time, and we were none the wiser.

Until now.

Celebrating her partner/maybe husband Travis Scott’s upcoming 28th birthday, the makeup mogul threw the rapper an Avengers-themed party.

Travis dressed up as Iron Man and Kylie wore her Captain America best, but it was the cake that we couldn’t stop looking at.

Have a squiz at the words ‘Happy Birthday Husband’ and join us as we collectively lose our minds…

Anything else you'd like to tell us Kylie??

4. Netflix has cancelled The Santa Clarita Diet after three seasons and fans are fuming.



Netflix has announced they're cancelling zombie-rom-com, The Santa Clarita Diet, with dreams of a fourth season sadly no more.

The series starred Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as Joel and Sheila - a suburban husband and wife duo who are forced to cope with Sheila's sudden transition into a flesh-eating zombie, and the show soon earned a very dedicated cult following.

Who are now out for blood (or more appropriately... flesh).

This is how fans reacted to the news on Twitter...

5. Noni and Sam met after appearing on The Bachelor. Two years later, they're still together.

The chances of finding long-lasting love on The Bachelor franchise are increasingly becoming... dire. Especially considering it looks like this season of Bachelor in Paradise will produce approximately - let’s see… carry one, take away two - zero viable couples after the filming ceases.

But it would seem there is a Bachelor couple whom we have all forgotten are still together, or in my case, didn't even know were dating in the first place.

And no, it's not Jarrod Woodgate and his pot plants (they've been replaced by Keira, of course).

Nope, this couple didn't even require Osher Gunsberg's love arrow, or even mango daiquiris to fill their eyes with love for each other. You see, this couple found love sans producers telling them to what to do.

Yep, Noni Janur (Ms Bacon Luva from Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor) and Sam Johnston (the denim wearin’ model man from Georgia Love’s season of The Bachelorette) have been an item since 2017.

Two. Years. That is precisely 56 times longer than the average duration of Bachelor couples. GO TEAM.

Read our full article on Noni and Sam's relationship here.