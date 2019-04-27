Noni and Sam met after appearing on The Bachelor. Two years later, they're still together.

The chances of finding long-lasting love on The Bachelor franchise are increasingly becoming… dire. Especially considering it looks like this season of Bachelor in Paradise will produce approximately – let’s see… carry one, take away two – zero viable couples after the filming ceases.

But it would seem there is a Bachelor couple whom we have all forgotten are still together, or in my case, didn’t even know were dating in the first place.

And no, it’s not Jarrod Woodgate and his pot plants (they’ve been replaced by Keira, of course).

Nope, this couple didn’t even require Osher Gunsberg‘s love arrow, or even mango daiquiris to fill their eyes with love for each other. You see, this couple found love sans producers telling them to what to do.

Yep, Noni Janur (Ms Bacon Luva from Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor) and Sam Johnston (the denim wearin’ model man from Georgia Love’s season of The Bachelorette) have been an item since 2017.

Two. Years. That is precisely 56 times longer than the average duration of Bachelor couples. GO TEAM.

The Bachie alums found each other after their respective seasons on the Channel 10 reality TV show and announced their relationship in February (actually on Valentine’s Day, nonetheless) of 2017 with a smooching Instagram post.

“Little did I know I was on the wrong show. But maybe I came out the winner after all,” Noni shared to her Instagram followers two years ago.