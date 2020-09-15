Angie Kent just called out Locky for liking bikini pics on Instagram, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. 'I find it super disrespectful'. Angie Kent calls out Locky for liking bikini pics on Instagram.

It seems Locky Gilbert has gone on a bit of a liking spree on Instagram. And his fellow Bachie alumni, Angie Kent, has called him out on it.

This week, the So Dramatic! podcast posted a bunch of screenshots showing photos of women Locky has liked on Instagram, including Bachelorette Elly Miles and Love Island's Jessie Wynter and Francoise Draschler.

Angie responded to the screenshots, saying she finds it "super disrespectful when dudes who have girlfriends go on cute little liking sprees of babes in bathers or lingerie".

"I mean sure, have a good old look and appreciate the magic that is the female chass, you’re only human.... but unless home girl is your girlfriend or ya best friend, how about you don’t go and double tap that? It’s not that hard," she added.

"Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot. Their big male egos would throw toys so far out of their prams... we’d never hear the god damn end of it."

And Locky's ex girlfriend Jordan Cayless agrees.

"Couldn't have said it better myself!" the former Love Island star responded.

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

2. "I am a stoner." A statement from Kendall Jenner that precisely no-one was expecting.

In some very unexpected news for your Tuesday, Kendall Jenner has explained that she is in fact, a "stoner".

The 24-year-old shared the news on the Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson podcast.

"I am a stoner," said Kendall.

"No one knows that so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there."

It comes after Kim Kardashian previously said she was taking CBD products last year.

"I started taking CBD and it really changed things for me," she told Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog Poosh.

"It calms me down automatically."

Well, there you go.

3. Inside the bizarre rumour that MAFS' Cam and Jules have secretly given birth.

In April, Married at First Sight stars Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant announced they were expecting their first baby.

And now, according to their fellow cast mate Nasser Sultan, Jules has given birth.

Uploading a photo to his Instagram stories on Sunday night (that has since expired), Nasser wrote, "To the royals, congrats on the birth of your baby."

"Looking forward for the movie and the book [sic]," he added.

However, on Sunday Cam Merchant also uploaded a video of himself and Jules to Instagram. And Jules was very much still pregnant.

Underneath the photo, a follower commented, "Still no baby?!"

To which Jules replied, "Still".

So, we're going to assume that Nasser was a little early in announcing their news.

4. Umm, pictures have been leaked that essentially confirm Irena wins The Bachelor. OOPS.

Since paparazzi leaked the top three girls on The Bachelor, we've had suspicions that Irena Srbinovska will win. It looks like these latest photos just confirmed it.

Over the weekend, Bella Varelis and Bec Cvilikas were papped grabbing lunch at the Bondi cafe Bills. The two ladies were chatting, having food and looking really friendly. (You can see the photos here.)

They also went for a walk.

Generally, if someone wins The Bachelor, they aren't seen in public until the finale has aired. Otherwise, they ruin the season. Therefore, if one of these women did win over Locky's heart, they wouldn't be photographed out and about, let alone hanging out together.

There are also rumours that the two contestants are now living together in Sydney.

On Father's Day last weekend, Bella's father posted a photo of Bella, as well as one of himself, Bella and Bec Cvilikas.

Image: Facebook.

The caption above wrote, "Best Father's Day ever with my beautiful daughter Isabella Varelis and newest-addition daughter, welcome to family Bec Cvilikas."

So we assume the two girls have become awfully close friends and have moved in together, which never happens if you're the winner.

Also, when last week's episode aired, the two girls watched it together.

So we're calling it: Irena wins.

5. A rough childhood and a low profile: Inside Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's relationship.

Leighton Meester, 34, and Adam Brody, 40, have welcomed a second child into their family.

Brody confirmed the news of their baby boy on Twitch last week for Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular.

"I have a new kid. Since last I played, I have a new kid," he shared. "I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy."

The couple, who have been married since early 2014, are yet to share their second child's name.

Here's everything we know about their notoriously private lives, including Meester's upbringing and how the pair met.

Leighton Meester's rough childhood.

Leighton Meester was born in 1986 while her mother was in prison. In 1983, her mother, Constance, was arrested after helping smuggle shipments of marijuana out of Jamaica. Constance's then-boyfriend (Meester's father) was part of the smuggling ring, as was her sister and her father.

New York Magazine reports after their arrest, Constance's sister broke out of prison, becoming the first woman in America to find herself on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted List.

Meester was born in a hospital, she has clarified in many interviews, and not in the confines of a prison cell.

Her mother had to serve sixteen months in federal prison after her birth and Meester was transferred to a halfway house for the first three months of her life. After that, she was sent to live with her grandmother until her mother's release. Her parents soon divorced.

For more on Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's relationship, read our earlier article here.

