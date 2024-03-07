Amanda Goff just got an eyelid lift. She shared the before and after photos.

Amanda Goff — also known as 'Samantha X' — has undergone a plastic surgery procedure: a blepharoplasty (eyelid lift).

The Sydney-based journalist, author and former high-profile escort shared an honest breakdown of her complete transformation on Instagram, referring to the surgery as "painless", "speedy" and something that has made her "feel good".

An eyelid lift, or 'eyelift' refers to a procedure performed on the upper eyelid to make the eyes look more open, resulting in a more rested and 'youthful' look.

Eyelid lift surgery is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures in Australia, and is commonly used in combination with other treatments such as brow lifts. In fact, TV personality Julia Morris recently shared her eyelid lift and brow lift results.

Goff, a mum-of-two, is the latest Australian personality to share her results of the procedure.

“Blepharoplasty — eyelid surgery. Very common for this bit”, she posted on Instagram, circling the area above her eyes, prior to the surgery.

While eyelifts are most commonly used to address age-related concerns such as sagging or loose skin around the eyes, it can also offer an effective solution for those who are looking to improve their vision due to dropping skin.

After undergoing eye surgery, Goff went on to share a detailed breakdown of the days following her surgery with Sydney cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Kevin Ho, sharing close-up images of her stitching and swelling post procedure.

In a follow-up post she shared the progress on day two of her surgery, writing: "Not sore at all. Looks worse than it feels. Surprisingly pain-free!"

Touching on her decision to undergo the procedure, Goff shared that it's something she's been thinking about for a while — maintaining that as with any cosmetic surgery, it's obviously a very personal choice.

"I was in two minds about talking about it as I'm a more private person these days... BUT I like to be open about this stuff.. it was a little birthday gift to myself and I am a big believer in you doing whatever you want to your body if it makes you feel better," she said.

Hear, hear.

She told her followers that she's happy to share her journey, adding "while we can't win the battle against ageing," that she is "pro looking the best I can as it makes me feel good."

"It's my money and my body," she wrote. "Go for it and do it without shame!".

Goff also shared that it cost around $6,500 for the one-hour surgery.

"You can get it back on Medicare in some cases as it can affect your ability to see," she said.

While eyelid surgery is often referred to as a 'tweakment', it's important to remember that blepharoplasty is a medical procedure that's quite complex — and it carries real risks. Your eyelids perform an extremely important function, and any expert will tell you that great care should be taken when deciding to undergo any type of eye procedure.

There are also many different types of eyelift surgery — and which one is right for you will depend on your individual concerns. You want to make sure you're in the best hands possible, so it's important to have a chat with a qualified and experienced surgeon in order to find out your options.

It's also important to make sure your eyelid surgeon is a registered specialist plastic surgeon, or a specialist who specialises in eyelid surgery. You can head to Australia Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS) and use the 'find a surgeon' portal to identify registered specialists.

