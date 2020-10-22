Aggi from The Bachelorette just bulldozed those nasty rumours, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The Bachelorette's Aggi says those rumours about the men not being into Elly and Becky are totally untrue.

On last night's Bachelorette, we said goodbye to long-haired angel Aggi Guardiani, who jumped on the phone with Mamamia to rubbish rumours circulating that the men this season weren't that keen on Elly and Becky Miles.

Phew.



The rumours first came out on the So Dramatic! podcast where it was claimed some of the contestants would go out of their way to avoid one-on-one time with the sisters.

"Last week I revealed that the boys weren't into Elly and Becky at all. They thought that Becky was Elly’s mum when they arrived on the carpet, and they didn’t think that either of them are worthy of the prestigious title of 'Bachelorette'," said host Megan Pustetto.

"The boys just weren’t into them so much so they were actually trying to avoid spending one-on-one time with them."

Aggi told Mamamia he had no idea where this rumour came from but it was "not a credible source I would dare say".

"That wasn’t the case at all so I’m not sure if someone wants to get their ratings up for their podcast, but everyone was there and they made a good connection on the first night and if they didn't they had left the mansion," he said.

"If anything, it was like 'Oh I can't wait to get a single date, I need more time' so I don't know where the others decided that story came from but it's definitely untrue."

Aggi said Elly and Becky were lovely and all the men enjoyed their company.

"The word comes up 'wholesome', they were beautiful. They are beautiful. And they're just high spirits all the time, we all had a laugh.

"We all had a really good time, and I don't think anyone - unless they left and had a comment to say - felt differently."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In today's episode, Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece talk to Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, who finally set the record straight on whether or not the cast will be breaking up in season four. Post contents below.

2. Roxy Jacenko flashes her Hermes Birkin collection and SWEET JESUS, that’s about $1 million worth of bags.

PR Queen Roxy Jacenko has shared an Instagram video of the inside of her very luxurious walk-in wardrobe. And we may need to lay down for a minute.

In the video, the 40-year-old casually flashed her colourful collection of Hermès Birkin handbags which are estimated to be worth more than $1 million. Yep, you read that correctly.

But while Hermès Birkin bags are highly sought after and come with an eye-watering price tag, Roxy says she "rarely uses" them.

"They're on display as artwork in a vault-style set-up. People think I'm mad, but they're an investment," she told the Sydney Morning Herald in June.

She also explained that she doesn't have a favourite handbag on her reality series I Am...Roxy! last year.

"I don't buy based on what I like. It's more about what's most saleable long-term as I look at my collection as an investment," she said.

It's certainly quite the investment.

3. Sophie Monk is starting a family, and the first stop is embryo freezing with her boyfriend.

Two years after she froze her eggs, Sophie Monk has decided to undergo embryo freezing with her partner Joshua Gross.

When appearing on a webinar with Monash IVF this week, the 40-year-old actress explained her decision.

"We both want a family so he’s all for it," Monk said.

"I’m very supportive," Gross added.

"I did it obviously because I want a family," she continued. "You always think 'oh it'll happen' and you'll meet the right person. So I never really worried about it and I kind of hit 30 and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm still cool' and then I blinked and I was nearly 40 and I was like, 'Oh, God.' Before you know it time's gone."

Monk also shared why she didn't do it earlier.

"I didn’t have the right partner, now I do and I’d like to do that. I’d love to try and have one," she said. "It’s just peace of mind me knowing that it’s there."

Monk and Gross met back in 2018.

"I had just finished filming Love Island in Mallorca and was on my way to San Francisco for a random TV gig with Channel Nine when I made a last-minute decision to go back to Australia," she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I sat next to Josh in business class and we started chatting. About two hours into the flight, I asked him if he was single. He responded yes. I then asked if I could kiss him. I was clearly out of practice and a bit of a nerd so I went to brush my teeth and thought, 'Let’s do this.' We had 16 hours to go."

And two years on, it seems they're stronger than ever.

4. Carrie Bickmore was shut down by Matthew McConaughey after she asked him about Trump.

During an interview on Wednesday night's The Project, Carrie Bickmore asked Matthew McConaughey about Donald Trump. However, he was not interested in answering.

When appearing on the show, Bickmore asked the actor how he "feels about" his current president.

To which McConaughey responded, "How do I feel about him? I want a fuller context and a longer form to talk about that".

"If I said something to you now, one line could be taken out of context and could be put into a headline, so I don't want to take the chance for that," he continued.

"Well let's lock in that chat for another day!" Bickmore responded.

Awkward.

5. 'Matt's mum was in the room': Laura Byrne's very candid birth story.

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we profile the host of Mamamia's podcast Me After You and jewellery designer Laura Byrne, mum to 15-month-old Marlie Mae, who is currently expecting baby number two.

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. Pregnancy was thankfully a fairly straightforward affair for Laura Byrne, although she was surprised by some of the changes her body went through.

“People tell you that you might get stretch marks, but they fail to mention they’ll be on your butt too!” Laura laughs.

With partner Matt away filming for work during the third trimester, Laura was happy to have some time to herself before the baby arrived.

“We were setting up our new apartment so I got to do all the nesting stuff on my own which was honestly pretty great. The one downside of Matt being away was that I decided not to do any of the birthing classes as I didn’t want to go by myself.”

Laura didn’t read any pregnancy or birthing books and wasn’t focused on a particular style of birth plan.

“I had a great midwife and we planned to go with the flow when it was time.

“Matt did buy us one book to read about the first six weeks with baby, but we were so busy after she arrived that we forgot to collect it until six months later!”

For more on Laura Byrne's birth story, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @aguardiani/Channel 10.