Apparently Adam from The Bachelorette is dating literally everyone, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Apparently Adam from The Bachelorette is dating literally everyone, and his ex-GF is sharing all the receipts.

It didn't take long for Australia to fall in love with Adam on The Bachelorette.

But now it seems the rock-loving 24-year-old has apparently been going around dating a bunch of women... at the same time.

According to a model by the name of Kara Jane, Adam was dating her and two other women during the time he was also seeing Bachie runner up Bella Varelis. And yes, you best believe she has the receipts.

In a now deleted Instagram story, Kara shared a photo of Adam from October 24 and tagged the three other women he's been linked to.

She then proceeded to share a video from October 26 which she captioned "First you’re [sic] with me".

This was followed with a photo of Adam and influencer Jade Samantha at a Melbourne Cup event in Perth on November 3. In the caption, Kara claimed that Adam kissed Jade and then asked Jade to tell her that "he was in a relationship".

But that's not all.

Kara then shared another photo claiming that Adam left the Melbourne Cup event with a third woman. Yes, our heads hurt too.

After the event, Kara and Jade messaged each other over Instagram. During the chat, Jade sent Kara a screenshot of Adam telling her to say "he's in a relationship" like she previously claimed.

Adam later spoke to The Wash and explained he's been casually dating in Perth since leaving The Bachelorette in September. He also confirmed that he met up with Kara "a couple of times" but is currently single.

Adam went on to say that it was difficult to form serious connections with people because he knew he was moving to Sydney in November. Now that he's settled in, he told the publication he's looking forward to finding the one.

2. YEWWW! Lindsay Lohan is coming back for the Masked Singer Australia 2021.

Well, our Monday just got a little bit better.

Lindsay Lohan has announced she will be returning as a judge for The Masked Singer next year. And we are way too excited about it.

The 34-year-old actress and singer confirmed the news during a conversation with Abbey Mikkelsen, a producer on The Ben, Rob & Robbo Internet Show.

"I will be back in Australia for season three," Lohan wrote.

At this stage, it's not know whether Kiwi comedian Urzila Carlson will also be joining the judging panel now that Lohan is back. Either way, the show will be back on our screens in 2021.

3. Demi Lovato just wore sparkly sweatpants on the red carpet, and that just about sums up our 2020 energy.

It's the People's Choice Awards tonight and American singer and actress, Demi Lovato rocked up to host in her sparkliest trackies, and if that doesn't sum up 2020 in a nutshell...

The 28-year-old braved the red carpet today in a sequined, all-red get up, but we know you really want to see the pics so go on, take a look:

5. A marriage to an Italian prince and a broken engagement: Inside Olivia Wilde's relationships.

After a seven-year engagement, Hollywood power couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have decided to split.

The actors, who share two children together - son Otis Alexander, six, and daughter Daisy Josephine, four - reportedly separated earlier this year.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

In light of the news, we decided to look back at Wilde's past relationships, from her engagement to Sudeikis to the time she eloped with an Italian prince aged 18.

Here's a look at Wilde's dating history.

Image: Getty. Image: Getty. Olivia Wilde's relationship with Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde first met the Horrible Bosses actor at a Saturday Night Live finale party back in 2011. At the time, Wilde had separated from her ex-husband Tao Ruspoli and Sudeikis had split from his filmmaker ex-wife Kay Cannon.

"We hit it off that night," Sudeikis told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2017.

"I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, 'Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone'," he explained. "So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races."

Wilde also spoke about the night she met Sudeikis during an interview with Allure.

"I met Jason, and I thought he was so charming," she told the publication. "He's a great dancer, and I'm a sucker for great dancers. But he didn't even get my number."

