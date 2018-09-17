Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Bachelor fans have noticed some curious social media behaviour from contestants Cass and Sophie.

Well, well, well. What do we have here.

It appears Bachie faves Cass and Sophie have been desperately trying to hide something on their Instagram pages and we don’t know what it all means.

We’ve pretty much accepted that the Honey Badger has already split with whoever he chooses on the show, but this latest development is… confusing.

According to New Idea, Cassandra Wood, 24 and Sophie Tieman, 25, have scrubbed several photos from their accounts since the show wrapped.

“As soon as they finished filming, they started to take down a lot of photos,” a source told the magazine.

“Sophie actually deleted over 50 [photos] in a couple of hours and it has left people wondering what they they are desperately trying to hide.”

Could it all be smoke and mirrors?

Somebody needs to tell them we don’t appreciate having our emotions toyed with like this.

Last week, an insider revealed Nick is currently living the single life while we are driving ourselves insane trying to figure out who wins.

“The Honey Badger’s relationship is already over,” the source said.

Yes, but with who???

Earlier this month, footage surfaced of Nick cosying up to a mystery brunette outside Beaches Pizza Bar in Manly, which could be solid evidence that the insider is indeed telling the truth.

But he was also potentially at the same cafe, at the same time, as Cass a couple of weekends ago…

WE JUST WANT ANSWERS.

2. Richard Gere, 69, and 35-year-old partner make odd pregnancy announcement.

People choose to announce their pregnancies in many weird and wonderful ways.

Well, Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva didn’t opt for the tried-and-tested ‘bun in the oven’ gag, instead posting a photo of Silva having her stomach blessed by the Dalai Lama.

The post depicts the Dalai Lama with his hand on Silva’s stomach, while Gere, who is a Buddhist, stands with a hand on her side.



The 69-year-old Pretty Woman star, who has an 18-year-old son with ex-wife Carey Lowell, and his 35-year-old wife, have confirmed they are expecting a baby amid a swirl of pregnancy rumours.

Gere tied the knot with Spanish activist and publicist Silva in April this year.

This will be Silva’s second child – she has a five-year-old son from a previous relationship.

3. Eliza Dushku secretly got married last month, and here are the gorgeous photos.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Eliza Dushku, 37, has married businessman Peter Palandjian. The new bride posted some special photos of the day to share the occasion with the world – and revealed that the wedding had taken place almost a month ago on August 18.

The caption on her Instagram post simply reads: “8.18.18” with two heart emojis.

In a series of beautifully shot pictures, Dushka is seen in a backless, full-length, lace-covered wedding dress.

The actor had announced her engagement to former sports star Palandjian, 53, on Instagram in June last year, with a photo of his proposal.

4. The secret struggle The Bachelor’s Shannon had inside the mansion.

The Bachelor’s Shannon didn’t have an easy time in the mansion.

The 25-year-old told TV Week she was struggling with depression while she was filming the show.

“I had quite a bit of anxiety,” she said. “I found it difficult, and the more it went on and the closer I got to the girls, the behaviour in the house got more intense, so I became more anxious.”

Shannon told the publication the tension between the contestants really affected her during her time in the house.

“The fighting had a bad mental effect on me,” she said.

“I have a peaceful life outside the mansion. I’m not used to anything that affects my mindset so much.”

Shannon, who is car-care consultant, scored the first single date with the Honey Badger.

In the last few weeks, Shannon has been noticeably subdued on the reality TV series.

5. Why people think Brooklyn Beckham’s latest photo of his mum is… a little bit odd.

Nothing warms our hearts like seeing families support each other, and one family that always seems like a very tight unit is the Beckhams.

But 19-year-old Brooklyn Beckham’s latest Instagram post featuring his mother is… an interesting one.

Brooklyn, who has been employed by Victoria to shoot her new fashion line, posted a photo congratulating his mum on her New York Fashion Week show.

She looks positively glorious. But in the photo she also appears to be topless.

Which leads us to believe that prior to this photo being taken, Victoria and Brooklyn were sitting together, reflecting on the show, while Victoria was sipping her tea half-naked.

Um.

Read the full story here.