"I was 12. He was 36." Eliza Dushku says she was molested by her stunt coordinator.

Actress and model Eliza Dushku has shared a statement to Facebook alleging that when she was 12 years old and working on True Lies, she was molested by one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators, Joel Kramer.

The 37-year-old says she remembers “clearly” how Kramer, who was 36 at the time, made her feel special, and “methodically built my and my parents’ trust, for months grooming me…”

Dushku claims she was invited to his hotel with the promise that Kramer would take her for a swim at the hotel pool and then for a sushi meal.

“I remember vividly how he methodically drew the shades and turned down the lights; how he cranked up the air-conditioning to what felt like freezing levels, where exactly he placed me on one of the two hotel room beds, what movie he put on the television (Coneheads); how he disappeared in the bathroom and emerged, naked, bearing nothing but a small hand towel held flimsy at his mid-section.

“I remember what I was wearing (my favorite white denim shorts, thankfully, secured enough for me to keep on).

“I remember how he laid me down on the bed, wrapped me with his gigantic writhing body, and rubbed all over me. He spoke these words: “You’re not going to sleep on me now sweetie, stop pretending you’re sleeping,” as he rubbed harder and faster against my catatonic body. When he was ‘finished’, he suggested, “I think we should be careful…,” [about telling anyone] he meant.

“I was 12, he was 36.”

The actress says when she confided in a “tough adult female friend”, the woman confronted Kramer on set, and later that day, Dushku was badly injured from a stunt-gone-wrong.

“With broken ribs, I spent the evening in the hospital,” she writes.

“To be clear… it was Joel Kramer who was responsible for my safety on a film that at the time broke new ground for action films. On a daily basis he rigged wires and harnesses on my 12 year old body. My life was literally in his hands: he hung me in the open air, from a tower crane, atop an office tower, 25+ stories high.”

For Dushku, it was a single image that convinced her now was the time to come forward about her experiences.

Listen: The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss the importance of Salma Hayek’s essay on her relationship with Harvey Weinstein. Post continues after audio.



“A few weeks ago, I found an internet photo of Joel Kramer hugging a young girl. That image has haunted me near nonstop since. I can no longer hide what happened,” she said.

The statement has attracted almost 40,000 likes and over 7,000 shares, and interestingly, many of the comments on the post share their owns stories of abuse.

“With every person that speaks out, every banner that drops down onto my iphone screen disclosing similar stories/truths, my resolve strengthens,” Dushku said.

“Sharing these words, finally calling my abuser out publicly by name, brings the start of a new calm.”