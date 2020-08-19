WE'VE CRACKED IT: A complete list of the celebs behind the masks on The Masked Singer 2020.

To catch up on all The Masked Singer Australia 2020 clues and gossip, visit our The Masked Singer hub page. We’ve got you completely covered.



For the last two weeks, we have spent precisely all of our free time on the Wikipedia pages of obscure Australian celebrities and yelling "WHO IS CACTUS" in our sleep.

Frankly, it's a bit concerning. But that's what The Masked Singer does to us, and we only have Osher to blame.

Katie Noonan was the more recent celeb unmasked. Post continues below video.

We've dissected every clue and stared way too long into the eyes of that god damn terrifying Puppet.

But it was worth it, because all of this very important and thorough research has brought us here, to place where we believe with our whole hearts that Kate Miller-Heidke is Queen. We're pretty confident on the others, too.

Here are our predictions.

Dragonfly - Sophie Monk.

The powers that be at Ten are working very hard to throw us off here but it's not working: Dragonfly is Sophie Monk, and we simply won't hear otherwise.

Dragonfly's clues have mentioned multiple times living in different parts of the world, performing in front of crowds and having her voice heard, which fits former Bardot member Monk - who was born in London and also spent a lot of time in the US over the years before returning home to Australia.

There have also been clues about Monk's stint as the Bachelorette. Dragonfly's first performance of 'True Colours' by Cyndi Lauper had her surrounded by roses, and in her week two clue package she held up several men before dropping them.

Are those... roses? Image: Ten.

Dragonfly said she "loves the country, but the blues are never far away," she says and hello, remember when Sophie performed at the Byron Bay Bluesfest with Kasey Chambers? She's also said she'd be keen on releasing country music.

Dragonfly doesn't put up barricades and doesn't like to be judgemental but sometimes she "can't help it" (Like maybe when she's a literal judge on Australia's Got Talent.)

Sophie, you're sprung.

Puppet - Simon Wiggle.

Get out your finger guns, because Osher has taken a much-loved children's performer and put him into the costume most likely to cause psychological harm.

WON'T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE CHILDREN. Image: Ten.

Yep, Puppet is 100 per cent Simon Pryce, the Red Wiggle. Anyone who has spent five minutes with a toddler would recognise that voice anywhere.

Our proof?

Well, firstly his voice is... the same voice as the Red Wiggle. He also wears a red flower on his costume.

Simon plays Gino the Genie, which covers "there has been magic in what I do, although granting wishes isn't my usual job" AND Talking Cow, referenced in the clue "I could do it until the cows come home".

Now imagine them as... skivvies. Image: Ten.

In week two, Puppet said he took inspiration from the Old Testament. Simon played Old Deuteronomy in Cats in his pre-Wiggle days (and Deuteronomy is a book in the Old Testament).

Puppet has referenced a few times that the year 1964 is important. Bare with us, because this is a bit convoluted: Original Wiggles Anthony Field and Jeff Fatt were in a band called The Cockroaches with Anthony's brothers Paul and John before founding the children's group. Paul and John released an album called 1964 in 2011, the same year Simon joined The Wiggles' regular tour group.

HOT POTATO, WE'VE DONE IT.﻿

Frillneck - Eddie Perfect.

Eddie Perfect and his family moved back to Australia at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and oh, how is that for timing?

Before that, he'd been in New York - where he had been working on Broadway, including writing the songs for Beetlejuice. His score was nominated for a Tony Award.

The only real clues we need are these two:

BEETLEJUICE. Also peep the Cola, a reference to his show Drink Pepsi, B****. Image: Ten.

We see you, Eddie. Image: Ten.

But hey, we do have more.

Back in Aus, Eddie was set to star in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical, however the musical has been postponed due to the pandemic. Remember week one's "I'm not someone who works 9-5" clue?

Frillneck has made multiple mentions of critics and reviews that haven't always been positive. Beetlejuice was widely panned during its first run in Washington DC, before opening to mixed reviews on Broadway, and then going on to become a cult favourite among fans.

And just a rogue clue for good measure... In episode three, Frillneck said he doesn't care what Miley Cyrus thinks. Miley Cyrus' alter ego Hannah Montana sang 'Nobody's Perfect'.

Case closed.

Queen - Kate Miller-Heidke.

Kate Miller-Heidke has one of Australia's most distinctive voices and we just know she is Queen.

Kate trained in Opera before moving to more popular-style music, referenced in the clue "I was expected to be known by my Italian works, but turned away and followed my own royal path by popular demand".

At the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, Kate performed her song 'Zero Gravity' where she famously swung from a ceiling attached to a pole. The song was incredibly personal and was written about her experience with post-natal depression - so, she was singing from highs about lows. Let us bring your attention to this clue: "Yes, I have known the highs and the lows, sometimes at the same time."

Also, if it wasn't already obvious enough:

IT'S THE EUROPEAN UNION FLAG AND WE KNOW IT. Image: Ten.

Kate Queen said "13 times I've been a bridesmaid but never the bride." She's been nominated for 13 ARIAs, but has never won one and also wrote the songs for the Muriel's Wedding stage musical.

Now for some... rogue ones:

In her week two clues package, the extras were wearing beards, references to Kate's very funny Christmas song 'I'm Growing a Beard Downstairs for Christmas'.

"Even when I was very, very naughty I was applauded by my greatest critics," she told us. "Nobody puts Baby in the corner."

Ah yes, we were wondering when she'd reference her critically acclaimed performance as Baby Jane in Jerry Springer: The Opera.

One clue that had us stumped at first was "My sporting heritage cannot be denied." But Kate's husband is in a band called Transport, who she has performed with many times.

So sneaky. Image: Ten.

In episode three, extras threw around a footy ball while wearing the colours of South Sydney Rabbitohs... the Bunnies. Kate wrote the music for musical theatre show The Rabbits.

We could keep going. Basically, we'd bet all our money and our first-born children on this one.

Wizard - Isaiah Firebrace.

X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace is Wizard. We feel it in our souls.

In Wizard's first clue package, he goes up in flames. In fact, fire pops up multiple times throughout the video.

There was A LOT of fire in Wizard's clue package. Image: Ten.

"My abilities were recognised young and my mentor showed me the road I should take. The hours were long, but I persevered," he said, while holding a toy bus in the outback... next to a kangaroo and someone draped in the Victorian state flag.

Isaiah, who grew up in Moama on the NSW/Vic border, travelled to Melbourne to perform.

Image: Ten.

Image: Ten.

This is hinted at again in week two, with Wizard standing next to two photos of famous 'Murrays' - because Moama is on the Murray river.

In response to a question from Osher about a fact we wouldn't know about him, Wizard said: "I am considered a lucky charm by a great sporting Aussie champion."

A quick Google investigation up with a Courier Mail article, which literally read: "Jeff Horn doesn't believe in lucky charms but singer Isaiah Firebrace is hoping he can help the Brisbane boxer triumph."

Kitten - Julia Morris.

In week two, Kitten said her early career was unforgettable, while standing in front of posts that look like they're for comedy shows.

"The Whoopee Cushions", one read. Could this be a reference to Whoopi Goldberg? Early in her very successful comedy career, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! host Julia Morris performed on stage with Whoopi.

Another advertises The Crustaceans. Julia played Gemma Crabb in House Husbands.

And is The Manor Ball a sneaky reference for the Prime Minister’s Midwinter Ball, which Julia also performed at? Image: Ten.

Kitten alluded to living elsewhere and Julia had lived in the UK and US before returning home to Australia.

There was also breast cancer ribbons spotted in a clue scene, and Julia's husband Dan had breast cancer in 2012.

Julia Morris' husband Dan had breast cancer. Image: Ten.

Julia and Dan married in Las Vegas, and Kitten did say she "really hit the jackpot" there.

Plus, who else would make fart noises on stage while dressed in a giant pink kitten costume?

Cactus - Lucy Durack.

Cactus said her family is practically royalty where she is from, so we'd like to bring your attention to actress and singer Lucy Durack. Seriously. Google her family, and you'll find Lucy did an interview with the ABC in 2012 about coming from a famous WA family of "pastoral pioneers".

From Perth to Melbourne. Image: Ten.

Cactus had also met royalty, and Lucy sang for the Queen.

In week one, Cactus' clue package had a suitcase with stickers of Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and a Union Jack - all places she has lived before.

Image: Ten.

In week two, extras in Santa-style beards raked tinsel as Cactus said she loved Santa - "No one can hold a candle to him" - and this has got to be a reference to Carols By Candlelight, which she has performed at.

Bushranger - Bonnie Anderson.

Bushranger had us totally confused last week, but we've finally figured her out: Bonnie Anderson, how you doing?

Mmhm. The Sparkly Ned Kelly is definitely Australia's Got Talent winner and Neighbours actress Bonnie. Let's explain:

"I was a pioneer, the first of my kind. But others followed in my path and more will come in the future," she said last week, referring to being the first ever AGT winner.

Image: Ten.

Bushranger is definitely Victorian: We know from the Queen Victoria and Victoria Beckham images in her clues.

Bushranger said she was for a while "part of the Kelly gang", as we saw portraits of Kelly Osbourne, Kelly Clarkson and Kelly Rowland, but "now I'm on my own".

As Bea Nilsson on Neighbours, her character dated Finn Kelly. Oh, and she also dated Ned Willis. What's that? Ned Kelly? *drops mic*

Finally, Bushranger said she was the voice behind one of the most famous sounds in Australia and what is more well known than the Neighbours theme song? Bonnie has been the voice behind the song since March 2020.

Boom.

Chuck us an FBI badge already.

We'll see how correct we are (we're... definitely correct) when The Masked Singer returns next week.

Read more:

Feature Image: Ten.