The Kardashians have 10 children between them. Here's what they all look like now.

ICYMI, after 14 years and 20 seasons the filming of the last Keeping Up With the Kardashians has officially wrapped up.

Over the course of the iconic series, the Kardashian/Jenner family has grown and changed - especially when it comes to new additions.

There are ten grandkids in total with all of them making guest appearances on the show. And it seems these kids are just as popular as their famous parents.

But what do they all look like now?

We've rounded up the Kardashian/Jenner kids, and what they look like now.

Mason Dash Disick, 11 years old.

Yep - it's been over a decade since the first Kardashian baby. Mason is the first child of Kourtney Kardashian and her on/off-again partner Scott Disick, and he made his first appearance in KUWTK's season four finale and continued to make appearances ever since.

Just to put things into perspective, Mason is now making TikTok videos and feuding with YouTubers like Jeffree Star. Feel old? Same.

Penelope Scotland Disick, 8 years old.

The second child of Kourtney and Scott, Penelope or 'P' is now eight years old. Her birth was documented on the reality show, with Kourtney allowing the show to film her in labour.

Penelope is often captured on social media with her cousin North West, who the clan describe as her 'bestie'.

In an Instagram post, Kourtney wrote, "This little lady...there really are no words to express. I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her."

North West, 7 years old.

At just seven years old, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first child has covered magazines, walked runways and even performed her own song at a Yeezy fashion show - proving herself to be quite the entrepreneur in a few short years.

She regularly appears on Kim's Instagram account, most recently starring in her mum's new SKIMS campaign.

Reign Aston Disick, 6 years old.

Reign is the youngest child of Kourtney and Scott. As well as making some appearances on the show, he's also had a few scene-stealing moments on social media - most notably when he had his signature long locks shaved.

"I am not OK," Kourtney wrote on Instagram post-makeover.

Saint West, 5 years old.

Saint is the second child of Kim and Kanye. While he's only made small appearances on the show, Kim regularly posts pictures of him on her social media accounts.

In a recent post she shared, "My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint - I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answer these questions as a 5-year-old and show them to you when you’re big..."

Dream Renee Kardashian, 4 years old.

Dream Kardashian is the daughter of KUWTK star Rob Kardashian and model and rapper Blac Chyna.

The pregnancy was documented on the reality show, with the pair getting engaged while Chyna was expecting. However, the couple split in 2017, shortly after Dream was born.

Dream has an older half brother named King Cairo Stevenson, who Blac Chyna shares with rapper Tyga.

Chicago West, 2 years old.

Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child via surrogate in 2018 - a girl named Chicago. The reality star has spoken publicly about her struggle to carry another baby - suffering from a placenta accreta during the births of North and Saint.

Chicago is named after the city Kanye West was raised, and as a tribute to his mother Donda.

Stormi Webster, 2 years old.

Kylie Jenner famously kept her entire pregnancy and birth of Stormi Webster - who she shares with Travis Scott (real name Jacques Webster) - out of the public eye.

After the birth of Stormi, the makeup mogul took to social media to write to her fans. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

True Thompson, 2 years old.

Alongside sisters Kylie and Kim, Khloe Kardashian welcomed daughter True in 2018. True is her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.

While Khloe kept a pretty low profile during her pregnancy, her longtime boyfriend's alleged cheating scandal came about days before the birth of her daughter.

Psalm West, 1 year old.

Psalm West is the youngest member of the clan and is Kim and Kanye's fourth child. Like older sister Chicago, he was also born via surrogate.

After the birth of Psalm, Kim wrote: "With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

Feature image: @kimkardashian

