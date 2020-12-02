"It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction." All The Crown controversy in one place.

To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives visit our The Crown hub page. We've got you completely covered.

It's been over two weeks since season four of The Crown dropped on Netflix. And you best believe we've been talking in fake British accents and obsessively watching Diana interviews ever since.

But there's also been some negative things to come out of the show (and it's not just our accents).

In recent weeks The Crown has sparked quite the controversy surrounding it's historical accuracy and whether it should be clearly labelled fiction.

But with all the new headlines, it can be hard to keep up. So we decided to round up all the controversy surrounding season four of The Crown in one place.

Here you go.

Calls for The Crown to be labelled a fiction.

Over the weekend, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden called for The Crown to be clearly labelled fiction.

Speaking to The Mail, Dowden said he's worried that viewers could "mistake fiction for fact" and there should be a disclaimer placed before the episode.

"It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," said Dowden.

"Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

At the time, the minister said he would be writing to Netflix to outline his concerns.

But the UK government aren't the only ones who want to make it clear that the show isn't a true reflection of history.

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in the show, also believes it should be clear that The Crown is depicting "our version" rather than the "real version".

"It is dramatised," she told The Crown: The Official Podcast.

"I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, 'Hang on guys, this is not… it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.' So they are two different entities."

The royal family aren't too happy about The Crown.

It seems the show has caused quite the stir among the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, friends of Prince Charles have accused the producers of "trolling on a Hollywood budget", with a bunch of Palace insiders slamming the show for not representing the truth.

"This is drama and entertainment for commercial ends being made with no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited," one insider reportedly told the publication.

"In this case, it’s dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone’s feelings. That isn’t right or fair, particularly when so many of the things being depicted don’t represent the truth."

They're also apparently not too happy about the portrayal of Charles marrying Diana while maintaining his affair with the then-married Camilla Parker-Bowles.

"The new series paints the Prince and Duchess in a very unflattering light but at least at the start of reality shows like The Only Way Is Essex they admit that some scenes have been invented for entertainment," said a Palace source.

"There is no sense of telling carefully nuanced stories – it’s all very two-dimensional. This is trolling with a Hollywood budget. The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal of what really happened."

Prince William is also supposedly "none too pleased" with the show.

"He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money," the source said.

The historical inaccuracies in The Crown.

Ever since The Crown was released in 2016, many people have pointed out the show's historical inaccuracies. And this season was no different.

Understandably, the writers took some creative freedom when creating the drama series and added their own spin to royal history.

But one scene in particular didn't sit too well with the ABC.

In a post shared on Facebook, the Four Corners team explained that while they're a "huge fan" of the show there were a few things it got wrong about former Prime Minister Bob Hawke's interview in the Four Corners Canberra studio.

"Firstly, the 1983 Bob Hawke interview you recreated in season 4 was in fact from February 12, not February 26. We went back and found a TV guide just to check our archivists are as sharp as we thought, and they’re spot on," they wrote.

They also made a somewhat sassy comment about the interview actually being filmed in Melbourne not Canberra.

"Secondly, the Hawke interview was in Melbourne, not in our Canberra studios as you say in the show (although we’re impressed with your knowledge of our nation’s capital)."

"And while we’ve enjoyed your creative license, Hawke did not call the Queen a pig on our show and say, 'You wouldn't put a pig in charge of a herd of prime beef cattle, even if it does look good in twin set and pearls'."

"Thnx!" they concluded the post.

Of course, they're not the only ones to call out what The Crown got wrong, especially when it comes to Australia.

Fans have noticed that the scenes from Diana and Charles' royal tour in Brisbane were very clearly... not shot in Brisbane. In fact, they were filmed in Spain (as you can probably tell below).

