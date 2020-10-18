"I think it's horrendous." All the photos from The Block's upstairs area room reveal.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

This week on The Block, the five couples finished renovating the upstairs area of their houses.

Although the couples delivered their living and dining rooms last week, each team delivered a very different space this week.

While Sarah and George delivered a study, bedroom and powder room, Jimmy and Tam delivered a bedroom and media room. Harry and Tash delivered a study space with views across Brighton.

Of course, the week leading up to the room reveal wasn't free from drama.

Luke and Jasmin ran into problems with their floor upstairs, forcing them to re-glue it, while foreman Keith told Daniel and Jade that their upstairs door finishes were "rough as guts".

Here are all the photos from The Block's upstairs area reveal:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Father and daughter duo Harry and Tash are up first.

This week, the pair delivered a home office space and an additional bedroom.

Upon entering the upstairs space, the judges loved the work from home area, which had views of Brighton and a big oak tree.

They also loved the artwork in the study space, and the daybed.

However, the judges described the paintwork as "pretty terrible".

As for the bedroom, the judges commended Harry and Tash's use of their void, which they turned into a design feature in the room.

"Other than the paintwork, it's a flawless room," Shaynna said.

"You're peaking just at the right time."

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Sarah and George, 1940s

After struggling with their feedback last week, Sarah and George were determined to prove the judges wrong.

But after committing to deliver four spaces – a study, landing, bedroom and powder room – the Sydneysiders struggled to even finish this week.

The couple also struggled with their "grim" budget.

Thankfully, however, they delivered their entire upstairs space.

All three judges loved the "spacious" work from home area, which was filled with lots of natural light.

The judges also loved the simplicity of the powder room, however Neale added that he would have liked to see Sarah and George have a bit more fun with it.

"I think I would have liked to see a contrast. Whether that's a contrast tile or a painted surface," Neale said.

Likewise, the judges were big fans of the styled kid's bedroom, including the teepee.

"Everything they've chosen is so right," Neale said.

"This whole level works," Shaynna added.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Daniel and Jade, 1930s

This week, Daniel and Jade delivered a rumpus room, bedroom and an attic in their upstairs space.

The judges loved the couple's spacious study room, including the separation of the two desks, which would be perfect for kids.

However Shaynna thought there was too much going on in the space, and there wasn't a level of sophistication with the styling.

"The couch is too stiff. It needs something more relaxed and comfortable," Shaynna said.

Elsewhere, all three judges felt that Daniel and Jade's bedroom added immense value to the house.

"There is a lot to like in here," Neale said.

"There is nothing to fault," Darren added.

The judges also loved the attic space, which is perfect for storage.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Luke and Jasmin, 1910s

Perth couple Luke and Jasmin were up next.

This week, the pair delivered a rumpus room and a bedroom.

As Luke and Jasmin ran out of time this week due to flooring issues, the judges felt that their landing and paintwork was a little rough.

Despite that, the judges loved their combined rumpus room and study space.

They loved the white colour palette in the room and the "beautiful styling".

"There's a feeling of luxury and elegance in here," Neale said.

Darren also felt that the rumpus room felt more like a cinema room due to the size of the TV and the comfortable couch.

While heading to the couple's bedroom, the judges noted that the hallway paintwork needed a lot of attention.

But as for the bedroom, the judges loved the VJ panelling, and the rattan bedhead.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Jimmy and Tam, 1950s

This week, Jimmy and Tam delivered another bedroom and a media room in their upstairs area.

Coming upstairs to the space, the judges were met with a large heavy door, which tucked away the upstairs area perfectly.

The judges loved the media room, however Darren noted that the TV was too high for eye level.

Shaynna and Neale also felt that they could have done more in their media room, such as adding a work from home space.

"This is a couple that has lots of money. But I'm looking at this thinking, 'Where have they spent it?'" Shaynna added.

As for the bedroom, Neale thought it was a great continuation from their other upstairs bedroom. However, he wasn't a fan of the couple's dried flower arrangement.

"I think it's horrendous," Neale said.

But despite that, he loved the colour palette within the room.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

The judges' scores are tallied, and Sarah and George finally have their first win, beating Harry and Task in second place.

Next week, the teams will finish off their houses, including the stairways, hallways, and laundry.

The Block continues on Monday night at 7.30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.

Feature Image: Channel Nine/Supplied.

