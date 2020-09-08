Everything we know about Bec Cvilikas, The Bachelor intruder who makes it to the final five.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Another week of The Bachelor means another week of drama.

And what creates the most drama? ﻿An intruder, of course.

﻿

This week, we'll be introduced to our second intruder, Bec Cvilikas. And instead of seeing the ladies freak out about her arrival in person, we get to watch their faces drop on Zoom.

This week, we'll be introduced to our second intruder, Bec Cvilikas.

Here's everything we know about 25-year-old intruder Bec Cvilikas:

A strong connection in a short amount of time.

Ahead of her arrival this week, Bec spoke to TV Week about what we can expect to see between her and Locky. And it looks like the two of them hit it off fast.

"It's insane how much you can feel for someone when you've only met them online," Bec told the publication.

"Some of the girls are definitely taken aback by how strong our connection is in such a short time – I mean, even I am!

"I don't know if the other girls are jealous, but if it was the other way around, I'd be feeling protective over my connection as well."

As we noted in a promo for the season, Bec went on a single date (in real life!) with Locky. They went whitewater rafting and shared a cheeky kiss.

Image: Channel 10.

It sounds like he's just her type too.

"I had never seen him on Survivor so I didn't actually know who he was when he was announced," she explained.

"After I did my quick stalk, I was like, 'Yep, what a hunk!' I knew instantly we were going to have a lot in common."

Final five.

In case you missed it, the Daily Mail leaked some photos of the final five. And it looks like Bec is one of them.

In the photos uploaded to their site, you can see the frontrunners Irena Srbinovska and Bella Varelis, as well as Kaitlyn Hoppe, Izzy Sharman-Firth and Bec gathering at the mansion after returning from hometowns dates.

But unfortunately, intruders have never won. The closest was on Sam Woods' season with Lana Jeavons-Fellows, however, Snezana ultimately took out first place.

Bec pre-Bachelor.

Sadly, Bec's Instagram account is currently set to private (for now) so we can't do as much digging as we'd like. But so far we know that she's originally from the Sunshine Coast, but these days lives in Sydney.

Image: Facebook.

She also is a bit of a tomboy.

"I played rugby league for years, so I don't mind getting my hands dirty or coming out of anything with a few cuts and bruises," she told TV Week.

She sounds like just Locky's type.

Look out, ladies.

﻿