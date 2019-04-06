Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “My penis is in therapy”. Billy’s brutal comment on article about MAFS wife Susie.

Ahem.

Thanks to the very important work done by the @Mafsfunny Instagram account, we can now all see the savage online row between former Married at First Sight couple, Billy Vincent and Susie Bradley.

A recap. On Thursday this week, Susie posted a now-deleted photo of a handwritten card from a clothing sponsor which called Billy a “soft c**k”. It was a bit harsh, but bar an article on the Daily Mail, we’ve all moved on from the moment.

However, when Billy saw said article on his Facebook timeline, he took matters into his own hands.

“My penis is still in therapy from how ‘soft’ Susan made it…. poor little guy,” he wrote in the comments.

Behold…

It’s… a lot.

The Byron Bay barista was obviously referring to the several on-screen fights between him and Susie in which she emasculated him, repeatedly teeling the 28-year-old he was “not manly enough” and “needed to grow some balls”.

…

via GIPHY

Anyhow, with the show about to wrap up on Monday, we really wish Billy and his penis all the best.

Onwards and upwards.

2. “You’ve rubbed me the wrong way.” Alex Nation has some stern words for Keira Maguire.

The beginning of the 2019 season of Bachelor in Paradise is days away and we’re already so excited.

This year sees 2016 Bachelor couple, Alex Nation and Richie Strahan re-unite at the luxury resort, with lots of drama to come, but already Alex has taken issue with Keira Maguire for her “unqualified” comments on her bi-sexuality.

A few days ago, Keira shared her thoughts on the trend of some Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants entering into same-sex relationships once they finish the competition. For example, Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon and Alex Nation and Maegan Luxa.

“If you’re a girl who likes a guy, your main focus [on The Bachelor] is a guy,” she said on the podcast, The Buzz.

“[But] I guess some of the guys have been duds, so I don’t blame them for turning!” she continued, before speaking specifically about Alex.

“There’s nothing wrong with it, but I do know that she [Alex] hooks up with guys as well, so make up your mind, mate!”

Naturally the mum-of-one was not pleased and she shared her reply on her Instagram Stories.

“I strongly feel people should never make comments like this on another persons sexuality full stop,” she wrote.

“What makes people think they are qualified to do so? My mind is made up. I do not have a gender restriction over who I connect with romantically.

“Sometimes it’s not as simple as just being gay or straight.”

Alex then tagged Keira in her post, before jokingly offering a truce and de-escalating the situation.

“I have mad respect for you @keiramaguire but you’ve rubbed me up the wrong way with this one,” she wrote.

“I think you may have to make me banana pancakes again to make up for it for old times sake.”

3. All the signs Heidi and Mike are definitely over.

Last week Australian audiences managed their way through an entire episode of Married At First Sight dedicated to Heidi and Mike’s vow renewal. Despite a lot of talk about not being able to ‘do it anymore,’ in the end, they both recommitted to each other and everything seemed rosy.

But since the episode aired, there’s been a whole lot of speculation that the two have ended their relationship and there are SO MANY SIGNS.

Although Mike Gunner has denied their split, we’re guessing that all will be revealed this Sunday and Monday when the finale airs.

Let us take you through the signs briefly…

Firstly, the other two remaining couples from this season of MAFS, Cam and Jules and Martha and Michael, have done multiple media interviews together since their final vows aired. However, Mike has done all of them alone. Where is Heidi??

Also, there is literally no personality on their Instagram pages – indicating they’re very much being curated by the show’s producers.

Lastly, according to Woman’s Day, Mike is actually now dating Casey Stewart, the daughter of Gina Stewart.

“They’re planning to go public after the show, once Mike’s commitments finish,” a source revealed to the publication.

4. Leaked audio from The View reveals Elisabeth Hasselbeck furiously walked off set, swearing at Barbara Walters.

There is drama in daytime talk-show land over in America, after Variety published leaked audio from a commercial break on The View.

The tape hears Elisabeth Hasselbeck threaten to quit the show back in 2006 after she didn’t like the way Barbara Walters treated her on air.

The panel were discussing a proposal for the morning after pill to be made available for over the counter consumption, and while Hasselbeck was expressing her opinion, Walters asked, “Can you stop now? We have to go on and we have to learn how to discuss these things in some sort of rational way.”

This led to the off-air spit, where Hasselbeck can be heard saying, “Fuck that, I’m not going to sit there and get reprimanded on the air. It’s not okay… What the f*ck? I’m not going back out there.”

Talking to co-host Joy Behar, Hasselbeck continues, “I don’t even swear. She has me swearing.

“This woman is driving me nuts. I’m not going back. I can’t do the show like this. She just reprimanded me, and she knew exactly what she was doing. Goodbye! I’m off. Write about that in the New York f*cking Post.”

But after a producer tries to defuse the situation, Hasselbeck returns to the couch and they do the show as normal.

5. Here’s everything we know about what will happen during the explosive MAFS finale.

This season of Married at First Sight went on for 876 too many episodes, but we’re not complaining. And now with the end in sight, precisely half of Australia’s population no longer knows what do with their weeknights.

So in anticipation of the finale of one of the most dramatic seasons of reality TV ever, we’re stocking up our fruit bowls and taking a look at exactly what we know will happen at the reunion based on all our very reliable evidence.

For example...

Martha and Cyrell's glorious fight.

Sam and Ines reunion #awkward.

And whether or not Heidi and Mike called it quits after their emotional final vows.

We can't wait.

To read more about everything we can expect in the season finale, you can head to our earlier post here.