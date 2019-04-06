Here's everything we know about what will happen during the explosive MAFS finale.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

This season of Married at First Sight went on for 876 too many episodes, but we aren’t complaining. And now with the end in sight, precisely half of Australia’s population no longer knows what do with their weeknights.

So in anticipation of the finale of one of the most dramatic seasons of reality TV ever, we’re stocking up our fruit bowls and taking a look at exactly what we know will happen at the reunion based on all our very reliable evidence.

Here are the facts of what is set to unravel this Sunday and Monday night on Married at First Sight.

The Cyrell and Martha fight

Yes, well. What would the return of Cyclone Cyrell be without a storm?

This scene in the preview looks intense, as Cyrell and Martha go head to head after Martha, married to Michael, pours a glass of red wine on Cyrell’s head.