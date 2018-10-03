Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Stu Laundy just told a “funny story about flowers” that was actually pretty awful.



Look, I’m sure we all did some pretty messed up things when we were younger, but Sophie Monk’s ex Stu Laundy just admitted to something that has left a very bad taste in our mouths.

So it turns out last season’s winning Bachelorette contestant used to steal flowers from grave sites for girls he was taking out on dates.

Um.

That is so not OK.

Appearing on Sami Lukis’ podcast Romantically Challenged, the publican, who is heir to a $400 million family fortune, was talking about his “old-fashioned” approach to dating, and how he always shows up with flowers.



He then proceeded to share a “funny” (read: disturbing) story:

“I’ll tell you a funny story with flowers,” he began.

Please, go on.

“When I was a kid I didn’t live far from Rookwood Cemetery, so that was always where I would drive through to get to work. I had free flowers basically.”

Excuse me, Stu? Are you telling us you used to STEAL flowers grieving family members had left for their loved ones so you could appear more gentlemanly on dates?

1. In what world would anyone think that is an acceptable thing to do, and 2. Why on earth would you tell anyone about it, let alone in a public forum?

Sami, clearly baffled by the admission, pressed him further:

“You used to steal flowers from grave sites to give to girls you were dating?” she said, clearly shocked, offering him a chance to LIE and say it was all a joke.

But no.

Stu continued: “Mrs Smith, may she rest in peace. She had a lot of visitors and always a lot of flowers.”

“Far out!” Sami replied. “You’re a frickin’ tight-arse!”

We’re beginning to think Sophie Monk really dodged a bullet there…

2. Khloe Kardashian shares a cryptic message amid latest Tristan Thompson cheating rumours.



Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have remained tight-lipped about the swirling cheating rumours which have unfolded this year.

But Khloe, who has a five-month-old daughter with Thompson, may have just made a subtle reference to the scandal’s latest development – the photos of him leaving a nightclub with two mystery women last month.

On her Instagram Story, she posted two emotional quotes that people think could be an insight into her current head space:

“RIP to all the hours of sleep I’ve lost to overthinking.”

And:

“You can go to the gym, drink your water, and take your vitamins. But if you don’t deal with shit going on in your heart and head you’re still going to be unhealthy.”

Last month, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that Tristan was "chatting and flirting" with a girl in a nightclub.

“They were very touchy-feely. He had his hand on her butt," the eyewitness said.

He was also allegedly caught kissing another woman when Khloe was nine-months pregnant with their daughter True.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan have publicly addressed the recent rumours, but a promo of the next season of Keeping up with the Kardashians has shed some light on Khloe's reaction.

3. The crushing moment Gisele Bündchen found out Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend was pregnant.

Gisele Bündchen has opened up about the moment she discovered her new boyfriend at the time, NFL Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, was expecting a child with his ex - saying the news "turned her world upside down".

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” the supermodel wrote in her memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

The mother-of-two previously told People magazine that it "wasn't an ideal situation for anyone", but now calls her 11-year-old stepson John, whose mother is Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, her "bonus child".

Gisele has two children with Brady: Benjamin, eight, and daughter Vivian, five.

4. Sarah Jessica Parker had a Carrie Bradshaw moment and it's EVERYTHING.

SJP just transported us back to 2004 and we ain't even mad.

The actress arrived at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in a stunning red ball gown complete with what we can only assume are Dorothy-inspired sparkly ruby slippers, and we couldn't help but wonder if the outfit was an intentional Carrie Bradshaw throwback.

Pictured below, she looks every bit the New York sex columnist we all know, love (and miss).

In fact, she looks like she's about to get slapped by 'the Russian' in Paris then rescued by Mr Big circa the season's epic finale, don't you think?

(Does anyone else now have a sudden craving to binge-watch SATC?)

Well, Aleksandr Petrovsky was played by Mikhail Nikolayevich Baryshnikov who was actually a ballet dancer. Coincidence?

...Probably.

5. The Bachelor’s Cass on seeing Nick Cummins for the first time after the show.

Running into an ex is always awkward. It’s probably even more awkward if you run into an ex who dumped you on national TV and might now be dating one of your close friends who you also met on national TV.

So yeah. Poor Cass.

The former bachelorette was on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa on Wednesday morning, and she let slip that yep, she has seen Nick since leaving The Bachelor.

Nick and Cass both live in Manly, so it was only a matter of time until they had an awkward run-in.

