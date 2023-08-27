'Tom Cruise scaled our fence.' 4 times celebrity children leaked salacious stories about their home life.

Growing up in a very famous family has many highs and lows.

The lows? Intense public scrutiny, strangers thinking they know you, getting grounded for trying to charter a 90-minute helicopter to visit a mate.

The highs? Money, a foot in the door of a notoriously difficult industry, getting an entire toy story to yourself.

We've rounded up a few very Famous Kid stories that peek behind the curtain of growing up in a famous family:

Romy Mars' viral TikTok after trying to charter a helicopter on her dad's credit card.

In March 2023, Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars' daughter Romy went viral after sharing a (since deleted) TikTok that shared she was grounded for trying to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland to visit a friend.

We've all been there, right?

The 16-year-old told viewers to "make a vodka pasta sauce with me because I'm grounded."

"I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend," she said.

She continued that she filmed the TikTok because she was "already grounded" and her parents' "biggest rule is I'm not allowed to have any public social media accounts".

"Here's why," she continued, holding up her father's Grammy award to the camera. "Because they don't want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter."

In an August 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Coppola — who herself, as the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola and Eleanor Coppola, grew up in a very famous family — commented on Romy's virality.

"We were raised to be so private, and social media is so the opposite of how I grew up. So it was the best way for her to be rebellious," she said.

"I got lots of compliments on her filmmaking. And comedy. She's funny. But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would’ve hoped for."

Michael Jackson shut down a toy store for Riley Keough.

Riley Keough's Hollywood genes are unmatched. The Daisy Jones & the Six actor is the daughter of Lisa-Marie Presley, making her the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley (who has, by the way, just worked with Coppola on her upcoming biopic - this is one heck of an intertwined web!)

When Keough was a child, her mother married the *other* most famous person in the world: Michael Jackson.

Lisa-Marie Presley and Michael Jackson in 1994. Image: Getty.

In a 2023 Vanity Fair cover story, Keough called her childhood "extreme", and recalled a moment when Jackson shut down a toy store (in Paris or London, she can't quite remember) to buy her a teddy bear.

"I think he really got a kick out of being able to make people happy, in the most epic way possible, which I think he and my grandfather had in common."

For the duration of their 1994-1996 marriage, Keough lived at Jackson's Neverland Ranch.

"I spent more time at Neverland than Graceland, to be honest," Keough said, comparing Jackson's former estate to Presley's.

"That was a real home, whereas Graceland was a museum in my lifetime."

Tom Cruise scaling Goldie Hawn's fence to get into a party.

As teens, Kate Hudson and brother Oliver Hudson threw parties at the home of their mum Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

In a 2020 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kate said she used to be paranoid and would closely monitor who entered.

"I just always wanted to make sure everything worked out okay," she explained, before recalling one particular party.

"I'm standing at the door making sure people who aren't supposed to be at the party aren't coming in. "There's like 400 people in my parents' house, and I'm kind of freaking out a bit. The control freak in me is like, 'This is not okay.'"

That's when she saw someone crashing the event.

"I see someone scaling, literally scaling, an eight-foot gate at my parents' house. I'm literally freaking out," she said.

"They come off and do a back handspring thing. I'm about to yell at this guy, and it's Tom Cruise! And I was like, 'Oh, I didn't realise you were coming to our party.' He was like, 'I heard there was a party.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, Tom, come on in!'"

Mission: Not So Impossible, huh?

Paris Jackson recalls Elizabeth Taylor's visits to Neverland.

Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor in 1986. Image: Getty.

Paris Jackson's godmother was Elizabeth Taylor, which is a truly mind-blowing sentence on its own. Paris was only 12 when her godmother died at age 79, but in 2021, she marked the 10-year anniversary by sharing her memories with People magazine.

Paris recalled Elizabeth visiting her father at Neverland.

"Obviously, I was a little girl at the time, so I can't share any conversations or specific recollections I had with my godmother. But in my mind's eye, I can recall my dad speaking with Elizabeth on a few occasions at our home in Encino.

"They would sit in the living room and have conversations alone. She was very pretty and wore sparkling necklaces and rings. Most of the time when I would walk into the living room to say 'Goodnight,' I was aware of the fact that most of the people who came to see my father looked like business people and they were almost always men.

"Elizabeth was an exception. I did not know who she was or what she did, and it would be years later that I found out. At the time I just remember how I always wanted to bring her little gifts when we would visit her, like plush toys or bracelets I had found. Most of the time, I just sat on the floor of her bedroom with her cat, Fang, while she and my father caught up."

Side note: I'm obsessed with the fact that Elizabeth Taylor took her cat with her.

Paris credited these visits with getting her father involved in AIDS activism. Elizabeth had been campaigning for AIDS research, care and support since the 1980s, and Paris is now an ambassador of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation herself."

Feature image: Getty.