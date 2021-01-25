7 of the best things you can do for your skincare routine in your 40s.

As we reach our 40s, many of us are in the same boat when it comes to our skin. We want to soften the lines and wrinkles around our eyes, politely tell the pigmentation to buzz off, perhaps blur out the dark spots and blemishes, and just generally make everything at least 75 per cent more glowy and radiant.

Too much? Never.

Watch: While you're here, check out this makeup artist's top tips for ageing skin. Post continues below.

And while some of us rely on regular facials and jazzy skincare tools, others will opt for in-clinic treatments or injectables and fillers. Everyone is different.

However, what you might not know is that there are some very simple changes you can make to your little ol' skincare routine in order to keep your skin looking just as good as it does now.

So, if you're looking to step up your skincare routine (and you love a listicle situation), we've pulled together some helpful skin tips everyone in their 40s should know about.

1. Incorporate vitamin A into your skincare routine.

Retinol is the golden child of the skincare family. She's hardworking and backed by tonnes of research, clinical trials and beauty experts - so you know she's the Real Deal.

Retinol is crazy effective at stimulating collagen, reducing fine lines, evening skin tone and even unclogging pores (for those of us whose skin has pulled a fast one on them).

If you're new to the whole retinol thing (hello! Please sit), just remember to take it slow and work with a low concentration before building up your tolerance.

Also, keep in mind that retinol can make you very sensitive to the sun, so you're going to want to slather on the SPF 50+.

2. Apply sunscreen on the daily.

On that note, please say hello to skincare's number one anti-ageing product - sunscreen. We can almost hear the collective groan associated with us always pushing sunscreen. But it works, sooo...

Listen: We all know that anti-ageing starts with sunscreen and that we should be using it every day, but what's really in anti-ageing products? Post continues below.

If you're not already using it every day, you're doing your skin a serious disfavour - because in case you didn't already know, one of the most important ways to take care of your skin is to protect it from the sun.

A lifetime of sun exposure can cause wrinkles, age spots and other skin concerns, as well as, y'know, skin cancer. So, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen and remember to reapply it during the day.

3. Use a vitamin C serum.

If retinols just don't agree with your face ('sokay! Happens), a topical vitamin C is a great alternative. And it doesn't have to be a vitamin C serum - you can use a cleanser or moisturiser with vitamin C, too.

Why is this a thing you must do? Well, because vitamin C is an absolute BOSS for ageing skin.

It helps promote collagen growth, fight wrinkles, and even cleans up the damage from UV rays. Another overachiever, we know. This antioxidant powerhouse also tackles skin concerns like hyperpigmentation, including acne scars and sunspots.

Enough said.

4. Exfoliate regularly (but, like, gently).

Woah, woah, woah! Put that apricot kernel stuff down! Jeez. Too excited. We're talking mild exfoliators here, people. Those that work really gently and get rid of all the dead skin cells you didn't realise were piling up on your face (they're slower to slough off once you hit your 40s.) without irritating the hell out of your skin.

A mild scrub will help get rid of any signs of dryness and dull tone, which can sometimes accentuate lines and wrinkles.

For best results, try to up your exfoliation game to every second day for smooth, bright skin. Of course if you're noticing any signs of irritation or prolonged redness - pump the brakes.

5. Add a hydrating serum.

Bad news: As you get older, the moisture-trapping molecules in your dermis start to take a holiday... and not return, ever. The result? Dry, dehydrated skin.

Sad face.

To help boost the hydration in your skin, start replacing moisture your skin has lost by adding a hyaluronic acid serum into your routine.

6. Update your eye cream.

If you struggle with wrinkles and laxity around your eyes, it's a wise choice to invest in a heavy-hitting eye cream with retinol or retinaldehyde (a milder form of vitamin A).

Let's be honest - it's not going to give you an eye lift, but it might help smooth and prevent further lines from developing around your eyes. If you have sensitive skin, just be a little wary and maybe introduce it into your routine once or twice a week.

7. Slap on a night cream before bed.

If you don't already use a night cream or sleeping mask, get around it - cause did we mention your skin in your 40s tends to be dry? No?

Opt for a moisturising cream that includes moisture-boosting ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Big fat bonus points if it includes antioxidants, cause they're important day and night.

Feature image: Getty

Do you have any skincare tips you'd like to add? Share them with us in the comment section below.