So, can anything actually be done about wrinkles?

I’ll admit it, there was more I could have done growing up in the Sunshine State to avoid wrinkles. But let’s face it, at 21, it wasn’t exactly top of my agenda. Nor was drinking more water or making sure my food was full of antioxidants.

Do you know why? Because I didn’t ever imagine that one day I’d be anything less than the bronzed beach beauty I was at the time.

Fast forward 20 years and I realise that not only am I not immortal, I was actually a little careless. And it wasn’t until a blunt friend of mine pointed out the “line across your forehead” a few years back that I was aware of the fine lines at all. On closer inspection, they weren’t so “fine” at all, and I realised I needed to take action.

As a consequence, over the years I’ve invested quite a lot of money in my face, getting sucked into the latest “marvellous” eye creams and serums. I’ve taken to slathering sunscreen on all year round. I’ve used masks, undergone expensive facials and even tried microdermabrasion, all with very limited results.

I'd got to the point where I'd almost given up...and then I tried something new. And guess what? This time, I got results. No, I’m not going to pretend that it made me look 16 again, but I noticed a definite improvement in my finer lines and deep creases.

The best thing about this is that it can be added to my current skin regime to boost cell metabolism and renewal. Want to know what it is? Actually, I should rephrase that because it’s actually a duo. It’s Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Youth Pre-Essence and Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream.

I’ve been using the two of these for six weeks now; they claim it is meant to boost the renewal of surface cells and provide two times more anti-aging active penetration into my skin. Like me, you probably recognise Olay from when your own mother was using the product, way back when; but now, with over 10 years of research involving more than 100 Olay scientists who have conducted more than 50,000 hours of clinical testing, I can tell you, it is better than ever.