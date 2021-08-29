"Can it really be better than the Satisfyer Pro 2?!" Mamamia reviews the Satisfyer Curvy sex toys.

When the Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation was released a few years ago, it became an instant household name. Thousands of women and clitoris owners worldwide were praising the toy for its unique touch-free stimulation, with many saying it helped them experience their most intense orgasm ever.

Like many, I was skeptical that there could be something better than my rose gold BFF. The Satisfyer Pro 2 had everything I wanted in a sex toy – direct clitoral stimulation that hit the spot, every time. A discreet design, and vibrations that were quiet enough that my flatmates didn’t suspect a thing.

I could even take it into the bath or shower with me for the ultimate self-care routine!

Watch the juiciest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues after video.

So, when I had the opportunity to review all three of Satisfyer’s new Curvy products (aptly named the 1+, 2+ and 3+) from Adulttoymegastore, I was a little hesitant...

There’s nothing worse than a disappointing sex toy and a mediocre orgasm, and how could they really outperform Satisfyer’s top performer?

Left to right: The Satisfyer Curvy 1+, 2+ and 3+. Image: Supplied. Left to right: The Satisfyer Curvy 1+, 2+ and 3+. Image: Supplied. But BOY, was I wrong. Satisfyer have really answered our prayers with something even better than the Pro 2! Yup, I said it. Let’s take a look at the new Satisfyer Curvy range and how it truly compares. What’s the difference between the all the Satisfyer Curvy sex toys? The three Curvy products look pretty much identical. They're all made from smooth, body-safe silicone, are USB rechargeable and waterproof – tick, tick, tick. They all feature a gorgeous new design with slight differences between them, which I personally think is much nicer and more appealing than the Pro 2. Satisfyer has given us a stunning selection of pink, burgundy and white colours that I’d be happy to display on my bedside table.

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. Where you'll find the true difference is in the nozzle. (AKA the area that delivers the clit-sucking goods.)

The Satisfyer Curvy 1+ has a deep textured tip, with a wider opening of 2cm in diameter. The Curvy 2+ has an opening of 1.5cm in diameter, while the Curvy 3+ is just over 1cm in diameter to provide more intense stimulation. If you’re anything like me, you’re probably thinking that this won’t make much difference... but it does. Trust me.

Surprisingly, the Curvy 1+ was my favourite out of the three. I thought the Curvy 3+ would be my favourite due to the pinpointed stimulation, however I found that the smaller nozzle made it harder to get it in the right place. And once you got it in the right place, everything was over a little TOO quickly. Because of this, I found the Curvy 3+ a bit frustrating to use and not quite as satisfying. (Excuse the pun.)

The Curvy 1+ was easier to position and more forgiving due to the wider nozzle. A little bit of water-based lube around the rim of the nozzle and you’re good to go. The thicker silicone walls and less direct stimulation also mean that the climax is slower and more drawn out, which enabled me to really enjoy the sensations and experience a SUPER intense orgasm. I would have no qualms in giving this sex toy five stars!





Tell us about the vibes...

All the Curvy products have 11 pressure wave settings, like the Satisfyer Pro 2, and they also have a separate vibrating function with 11 settings on the shaft of the toy. This means you can work the clit while having the rest of the toy vibrating on your vulva.

Personally, I find the vibration a bit distracting, so I prefer to stick to the clitoral stimulation only. The vibration is also quite loud, so unless you live alone, it could be a little off-putting to your housemates.

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. But if you’re a fan of vibration and need something more intense, pairing the clit stimulation with the vibration might be just the thing for you.





How else can I have fun with this sex toy?

Let me tell you a little something about long-distance play...

A definite highlight of this range is the fact that the products can be controlled via the Satisfyer Connect app. I was over the moon when Satisfyer announced the release of their app, but disappointed when I found out it couldn’t connect to their older products.

Luckily, the Curvys all connect to the app, making it even easier to control your pleasure from your phone. The app is easy to use, and I found it connected to the products with no hassle, which is a huge plus as some apps are quite annoying to connect to and can really ✨dampen✨ the mood.

If you’re in a long-distance relationship, you can also connect the app with your partner and they can control the functions on the toy for you! I haven’t tested out this function, but have heard great things and it’s an exciting step for sex toy tech.

Listen to this episode of Sealed Section, where sexologist Chantelle Otten talks about reigniting the fire in a long-term relationships. Post continues after podcast.





So, what's the verdict? Better than the OG Satisfyer Pro 2?

I think so! The Curvy 1+ is without a doubt my new go-to clit sucking toy. It has everything I love about the Pro 2 and more. I love that it is easier to hold, easier to position into place, and I find that the clitoral stimulation is a lot stronger. But the Connect app really is the icing on the cake!

Some other reviews have stated that the Curvy products aren’t as powerful as the Pro 2, however I find that I can’t even get past settings 3 or 4 on the Curvy products, whereas I was regularly getting up to around 8 or 9 on the Pro 2. The Curvy 1+ clitoral stimulation definitely feels a lot deeper and pleasurable for me.

My only complaint is that the heads on the Curvy products can’t be removed like they can on the Pro 2. This makes it a bit harder to clean, so ensure you have a good sex toy cleaner on hand to give the toy a thorough clean afterwards.

Price-wise, the Curvy products are each around $45 - $60 on sale at Adulttoymegastore, putting them in a similar price range to the Satisfyer Pro 2, which is amazing for the added value you get.

Whether you’re looking to retire your trusty Pro 2 or haven’t delved into the world of clitoral toys yet – the Curvy range is definitely my hot pick of this year!





The sex toy scores.

Overall rating... 4.5 out of 5.

Value for money... 5 out of 5.

Volume ranking... Super quiet with the clitoral stimulation only, but pretty loud when the vibration is on – not flatmate friendly! But if you’re like me and prefer to just use the clit stimulation, this isn’t really an issue.

Best suited for... Anyone with a vulva who likes direct clitoral stimulation! The Curvy 1+ or Curvy 2+ would both be great options for those new to the world of clitoral toys, or people like me who are looking for something better than the Pro 2.





This review is by Georgia May, adult toy expert and reviewer at Adulttoymegastore. She’s always on top of the latest trends in the adult toy industry and is an early adopter for what’s new and trending. View Georgia’s articles here.

Feature Image: Supplied/Mamamia.