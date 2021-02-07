"This vibrator takes out the ‘man’ in romance." Mamamia reviews 'The Romantic' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Emily, who is a 24-year-old podcast pro of The Undone, reviews 'The Romantic' - a g-spot vibrator - by the Happy Collective.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

The Romantic claims to give you everlasting happiness (which I'm definitely reading into and thinking this means an everlasting orgasm. Sounds overwhelming TBH).

The vibrator uses g-spot stimulation, that if practised correctly can result in mind-blowing orgasms. This is achieved by placing the motor in the head rather than at the base where it’s located in most other traditional vibrators. Sneaky.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

At first I was a bit hesitant to even consider this toy.

DISCLAIMER: I’m a purely external masturbator and can find any form of penetration super painful. When I read that the vibrator aims to target the g-spot, I was more interested and curious because I’ve never found pleasure in that part of my body.

Image: Happy Collective.