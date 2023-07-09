Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady has issued a warning “to all girls” in a series of social media posts, alleging the actor emotionally abused her throughout their year-long relationship in 2021.

Brady, who’s in her 20s, accused the 39-year-old Wolf of Wall Street star of gaslighting her and setting a list of relationship rules, which stipulated that she was not allowed to surf with men, pursue modelling, or post photographs of herself in swimwear.

She shared the list of rules or, “plain and simple…boundaries” via a screenshot of what she claims were texts sent from Hill to her on December 2, 2021.





It began with, “Surfing with men” and “Boundaryless inappropriate relationships with men.”

Brady also said that Hill specified she wasn’t 'allowed' “to model,” “to post pictures of yourself in bathing suits”, post “sexual pictures,” and finally, she was not allowed to have friendships with women that Hill deemed to be unstable or otherwise a bad influence on her.

One of the texts ended with Hill writing that if she couldn't stick to his “simple,” guidelines, then the pair were in fact not well suited and they should separate.

“I am not the right partner for you. If these things bring you a place of happiness, I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for a romantic partnership.”





Image: Instagram. Image: Instagram. He then added, “My boundaries With you based on the way these actions have hurt our trust.” In another post showing his alleged messages, Brady claimed she was only to have friendships with people that he “personally approved” of. “This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady wrote, which accompanied another screenshot of Hill allegedly reprimanding her for posting a picture of her “ass in a thong.” The text showed Brady telling her ex she had removed the image and others, to which he reportedly replied it was a “good start. He then said, “It’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear…You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.”





Brady put Hill’s alleged emotionally abusive behaviour down to his mental health, but assured fans that despite the reasoning this is still not an excuse for controlling behaviour.

"I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me."

She added, "It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.”

“Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do,” Brady wrote in another post.

“I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior.”

Brady’s posts were timely, given Hill had just welcomed a child with his new partner Olivia Millar.

While we don’t yet know the sex of the newborn, however, Brady said she had one wish moving forward. “I hope my ex has a daughter,” she wrote. “Maybe she’ll turn him into a real feminist because the fact he calls himself a feminist now is laughable.”

Image: Getty + Mamamia.