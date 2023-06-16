Just a list of impressive things Rihanna's second baby has done before they're even born.

Kris Jenner’s got nothing on Rihanna.

The singing superstar, beauty mogul and designer is embracing her Mum Era more than any celebrity before her – and her babies are reaping the benefits too.

Despite not being hatched, RiRi and A$AP Rocky’s baby number-two is the star of Louis Vuitton’s newest campaign. Yes, that little chickadee is front and centre, surrounded by a stack of monogrammed LV bags, carried by the babe’s very famous mother.

The campaign was orchestrated by another musical genius, Pharrell Williams, who was appointed the French label’s Men’s Fashion Director in February.

“LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring-Summer 2024,” he captioned a snap of himself standing in front of the giant advertisement. Poor Pharrell was dwarfed by the world famous impending arrival.

Baby’s first fashion campaign is impressive, especially since said baby isn’t even out of the womb yet. But this isn’t all #2 has accomplished in its few months in vitro.

In March, the singer and baby bump attended the Oscars. Was the Superbowl not big enough? Rihanna, who sung ‘Lift Me Up’ for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, performed the Best Original Song-nominated track on the night. RiRi and the bump also hit up an after-party.

That same month the soon-to-be-family-of-four graced the cover of British Vogue, where Rihanna proved once again that she’s not like the rest of us. “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she said matter-of-factly. Perhaps she was onto something. With both her pregnancies, RiRi’s flaunted her belly, and inspired a legion of expectant mums to do the same. Baby #2 is a style icon.

By May, unborn bub had attended the Met Gala, where it sauntered down the red carpet and up the iconic stairs with the help of its fabulous mother, wearing non-other than Valentino. We repeat, baby #2 is a style icon.

Rihanna chatted to Entertainment Tonight that evening, where she admitted her second pregnancy is the polar opposite to what she experienced with her first child, son RZA. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic,” she admitted.

Rihanna’s energy and joie de vivre while heavily pregnant is inspiring, as is her dedication to giving her children a cultured and other worldly life from the moment of conception.

So, what’s next for #2? Perhaps a live birth here in Oz at the FIFA Women’s World Cup finale? We can only dream.

Feature Image: Getty