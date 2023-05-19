'I didn't have a chance to defend myself.' Rachel Bilson just got fired for talking about her sex life.

Rachel Bilson has just been punished for talking about her sex life.

The actor, who rose to fame in the 2000s while starring on The O.C., told the Broad Ideas podcast about the repercussions she faced after sharing her favourite sex positions in a previous episode.

Despite building a reputation for being frank, Bilson admitted the response following her intimate preferences has made for "an interesting week".

"It's been an interesting week guys," she said on her Broad Ideas podcast. "This is the first time it's ever happened to me in my professional life... I lost a job this week because of things that were said and then spun in the press."

The actor explained that her words, despite being honest, were not meant to be taken seriously enough to warrant being... fired.

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way," she continued.

Bilson referenced the section of her podcast where she admitted to preferring the "missionary position" because she wanted to be "f**king manhandled".

"First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, 'Yeah, I wanna get f**king get manhandled,'" she explained. "Basically, it's like, OK, give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever."

The Hart Of Dixie star, who said she had been handed the acting job already before it was "pulled" from her, admitted she is "baffled" over the reasons for her termination.

"A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex," she said. "I didn't even have a chance to defend myself."

Bilson shares an eight-year-old daughter with her former partner Hayden Christensen and revealed losing the job impacted her family.

"I cried," she admitted. "I'm a single mom like I need these jobs... everything counts. You know, I provide a lot for my family — my daughter — and regardless of anything else, it all matters."

Despite facing monetary repercussions for a candid conversation, Bilson says she stands by her words.

"I haven't said anything inappropriate," she said. "Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn't not say it."

The actor has been open about her sex life in the past too and recently made headlines around the globe when she told Whitney Cummings that an orgasm through penetrative sex "didn't happen" for her until she was 38.

"Now that I'm not on birth control, my sex drive... by the way, I'm going to say this, wild thing. I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control. Never had it in my life until I turned 40... But I could do it with my hands. It didn't happen for me until I was about 38. Isn't that crazy?" she said previously on her podcast.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.