Long before Paris Hilton was Hollywood's It Girl, she experienced a 'traumatic' event.

Paris Hilton has been playing the role of Paris Hilton for decades.

Hilton, 39, has been in the public eye for much of her life; first as a socialite then a TV star, model, singer, actress and DJ. But mostly, Hilton is known for being one of the first celebrities to become 'famous for being famous'.

In a new documentary for YouTube titled This Is Paris, Hilton will let viewers inside her life, saying in the trailer she feels like "the whole world thinks they know me," but often she doesn't even feel like she knows herself.

A promo video for the film, which will be released on the video platform on September 14, shows Hilton discussing a childhood trauma for the first time publicly.

"Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone," she said.

"But I couldn't tell you guys, because every time I tried, I would get punished by them," she continued. "I still have nightmares about it. The only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there. I just created this brand and this persona and this character, and I've been stuck with her ever since."

Her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild also appeared in the trailer, recalling, "I just heard screaming bloody murder".

The documentary will strip back Hilton's public persona and show 'the real Paris'.

"I'm so used to like, playing a character that it's hard for me be normal," she said in the trailer.

"Everything I’ve ever done before was more of me just playing that character again. But with this I really just wanted to pull the curtain back and show my real life and talk about things that were very hard to talk about and things that I've experienced in life that I’ve never talked about before."

An heiress and socialite turned TV star.

Hilton, the oldest of four children, was born into American business royalty. Her paternal great-grandfather was Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels.

Her childhood was mostly split between Los Angeles and New York City, and her friendship group consisted of other wealthy children of famous people, including Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie.

When she was 15, she spent a year at a school for 'emotionally troubled teens' in Utah. In response to comments on social media, Hilton indicated the abuse she experienced happened while at this institution.

"It's time these places go down and get what they deserve," she wrote on the Instagram account of Breaking Code Silence, "a movement organised by a network of survivors and activists to raise awareness of the abuses in the Troubled Teen Industry".

After leaving school, Hilton began modeling, appearing in Vanity Fair with her sister Nicky and walking in New York Fashion Week shows in the early 2000s.

In 2003, she and then-best friend Richie debuted their reality TV show The Simple Life, where they lived with a family in rural Arkansas for a month. It became a cultural phenomenon as viewers watched the wealthy young women learn how other people live 'normal' lives.

Shortly before its premiere, a sex tape featuring Hilton and then-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked onto the Internet without her permission or knowledge.

The response to the tape shows how far we've come in 17 years. Today, such a tape would be considered revenge porn and seen as a major violation of privacy, but in 2003, it became the favourite topic of gossip columns and a source of material for comedians and late night TV shows. Many considered it a smart marketing ploy for the show.

In a statement, Hilton said she was "embarrassed and humiliated".

"I was in an intimate relationship and I never, ever thought these things would become public."

In later years, she reminded the public that she was 18 when the tape was made. Salomon was 12 years her senior.

The Simple Life's ratings were no doubt buoyed by the interest in Hilton following the tape's release. Over 13 million viewers watched the first episode, and the audience hovered in the tens of millions for the rest of the first season.

In 2013, Hilton explained how her 'dumb blonde' persona was created by the show's producers. The stereotype was popular at the time; The Simple Life premiered months after Jessica Simpson's ditzy persona proved successful on MTV's Newlyweds.

"I'd never been on camera in my life. I didn't really know what to do. The producers told Nicole and I, 'Nicole you be the troublemaker and Paris you be the ditzy blonde rich girl'," Hilton explained to Metro in 2013.

"I tried to play the character of Cher from Clueless mixed with Eva Gabor from the Green Acres show - that character. I didn't realise I would end up doing the show for five years and doing that character for five years."

Celebrity friendships and feuds.

Production on the fourth season of The Simple Life was reportedly halted due to a dispute between Hilton and Richie.

Hilton confirmed the pair were no longer friends in a statement, saying "It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends. Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it".

Meanwhile, Richie told the Today Show the friends had simply ‘grown apart’.

She denied a feud, saying the incident had "just turned into a much bigger thing than it is. It’s just not part of my life".

However, they now appear to be friendly again, with Nicole telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2014 that they resolved all their issues with each other.

"Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one," she said. "An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there with you through and through.

"I haven't spoken to her in a while, but we are very good friends. I love her and I love her family. I have a lot of respect for her."

Long before her family became one of the most famous in the world, Kim Kardashian was Hilton's personal assistant.

﻿"I created Kim Kardashian," Hilton said in an interview. "Her whole family owes me life."

﻿﻿Though there's been a few rocky times over the years (Hilton once insulted Kardashian's bum in a radio interview, and Kardashian said Hilton's song 'Stars Are Blind' was not "real music"), they are still friends now.

Legal troubles and the Bling Ring.

In September 2006, Hilton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months' probation.

In January 2007, Hilton was stopped while driving with a suspended license. She was caught speeding the following month.

Prosecutors determined she had violated her probation and in May, she was sentenced to 45 days in jail. After one last hurrah at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards on June 3, Hilton entered jail where she remained for three days before being reassigned to house arrest.

She was then recalled to serve her sentence behind bars just a day later. She got out on June 26 due to good behaviour and overcrowding.

Between 2008 and 2009, Hilton's home was burgled several times by 'The Bling Ring', a group of fashion-motivated thieves who targeted famous people around Calabasas.

Her house was robbed multiple times. It was not until nearly US$2 million in jewellery, clothing, cash and other items were taken that Hilton reported being burgled.

Hilton later allowed the movie The Bling Ring to film in her house where the burglaries took place.

Hilton said the experience changed how she lived her life; She is less open about her real-time whereabouts and upgraded her home security systems.

In August 2010, Hilton was arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession in Las Vegas and her boyfriend, Cy Waits, was charged with driving under the influence.

Initially denying the handbag containing the drugs was hers, she later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours and was sentenced to one year of probation, 200 hours of community service, a US$2,000 fine and the completion of a drug-abuse treatment program.

Paris Hilton's life now.





Once the talk of Hollywood, Paris Hilton disappeared from the spotlight for a few years as her relevance waned.

In fact, in 2011, Hilton was asked by Good Morning America if she ever worried "about your moment having passed".

She promptly walked out of the interview.

She later returned, answering: "I've been doing this for 15 years now, so it's been a long time. So just like any other business person or someone in the industry, it's always important to reinvent yourself and come up with new projects."

She's been trying to reinvent herself ever since.

In 2012, Hilton had a career resurgence as a DJ, with regular residencies and performances around the US and in Ibiza.

She has had a number of fragrances and fashion lines and the occasional song release, most recently in 2019 with 'Best Friend's Ass'.

Her latest adventure is a YouTube channel, which features vlog-style videos and a series aptly titled "Cooking With Paris".

In the 2018 Netflix documentary The American Meme, Hilton reflected on her life over the past two decades of fame and the pressure she’s under to "have a legacy".

"The whole reality show world, or that whole industry, you don’t really grow up," she said. "You're almost like, stuck in this character. I'm a 21-year-old for the last two decades.

"It’s just all part of an image and a brand and being a product. It’s like groundhog day. Everything I do is just the same sh*t, different day."

We'll learn more about that when This Is Paris is released on YouTube on September 14.

Feature image: Getty.