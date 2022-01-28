"I want all my music off their platform." Why everyone is talking about Joe Rogan and Neil Young.

If you were hoping to hear Neil Young's signature tenor in your ears via your Spotify account today, you're going to have to hurry.

The Canadian-American singer, one of the most celebrated artists of all time, has pulled his vast catalogue from the streaming service. At the time of writing, the only Young music that remains are songs that appear in past compilation and soundtrack albums.

The decision by Young, 76, came after he criticised Spotify's support of Fear Factor host-turned-podcaster Joe Rogan, who Young accused of spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on the platform.

"They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," Young wrote in a now-deleted letter on his website.

On January 26, Spotify announced it had agreed to remove his catalogue.

"We want all the world's music and audio content to be available to Spotify users," the streaming service said.

"With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we've removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic," it said in a statement.

The company said it regrets Young's decision, but hopes "to welcome him back soon."

The Joe Rogan problem.

On January 24, Young wrote an open letter on his website alleging that "Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them".

"I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform," he continued.

Young's issue is with The Joe Rogan Experience, by far the platform's biggest podcast. In 2020, host Joe Rogan signed an exclusivity deal worth (US)$100 million, depending on performance.

Young's strong views on viruses and vaccination are hinted at in his 2012 autobiography Waging Heavy Peace, where he recalls contracting polio as a five-year-old, before the vaccine, which helped eliminate polio from most of the world, was widely available.

Meanwhile, Rogan has faced criticism throughout the pandemic for peddling, or giving platforms to others who peddle, misinformation and anti-vax views.

Image: Getty.

In 2020, after Rogan featured conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on an episode, Spotify chief executive and co-founder defended the podcast.

"We want creators to create," Daniel Ek told The Financial Times at the time. "It's what they do best. We're not looking to play a role in what they should say."

In December 2021, 270 doctors, physicians, and science educators signed an open letter asking Spotify to stop spreading Rogan's baseless claims. By January, more than 1000 medical professionals had signed it.

Following Spotify's response, Young shared another open letter thanking his record label Warner Records' Reprise Records for supporting his decision to remove his music.

"All my music is available on Spotify, being sold to these young people, people who believe what they are hearing because it is on Spotify, and people like me are supporting Spotify by presenting my music there.

"I realised I could not continue to support Spotify's life threatening misinformation to the music loving public."

Young wrote he did not have legal power to remove his music himself. He thanked the entities with financial stakes in his music and acknowledged the financial hit they would take because of his move.

"Spotify represents 60 per cent of the streaming of my music to listeners around the world, almost every record I have ever released is available - my life's music - a huge loss for my record company to absorb. Yet my friends at Warner Brothers Reprise stood with me, recognising the threat the COVID misinformation on Spotify posed to the world."

He thanked those who had sent support his way following his initial letter.

"I truly want to thank the many, many people who have reached out to me thanking me for taking this position - people who are health professionals on the front lines, people who have lost loved ones to COVID or who are worried for their own children and families. I have never felt so much love coming from so many," he wrote.

Young has pulled his music from Spotify before.

Young pulled his music off Spotify and other streaming services in 2015, citing substandard sound quality.

"I don't need my music to be devalued by the worst quality in the history of broadcasting or any other form of distribution," he said at the time. "I don't feel right allowing this to be sold to my fans. It's bad for my music."

He relented in 2016, telling Rolling Stone in 2019 that he wanted anyone who wanted to access his songs to be able to do so.

"That's where people get music. I want people to hear my music no matter what they have to get through to do it. I'm just trying to make it so they hear a lot more and enjoy it a lot more, but sell it for the same price because music is music."

Following his removal from Spotify again, Young wrote listeners could still enjoy his 60 years of music on other platforms including Apple Music and Qobuz. Fans can also access his full catalogue (of over 40 albums) on his own Archives platform at US$20 a year.

Have any other artists followed suit?

In his letter, Young said he hoped "other artists and record companies will move off the Spotify platform and stop supporting Spotify's deadly misinformation about COVID".

Other artists are not exactly rushing to follow his lead, however.

Image: Getty.

This makes sense: Young's streaming numbers stand at around 150,000 equivalent sales per album, a tiny portion of the 90+ million album sales he is estimated to have made as a solo artist. Young's fanbase skews older, and they most likely already own his music.

Unlike newer artists, that have debuted or existed mostly in the streaming era, streaming royalties are more a 'nice to have' than a necessity for him.

Skid Row frontman (and Gilmore Girls actor) Sebastian Bach showed his support on Twitter.

"Imagine calling yourself a rocker yet siding with some dude who has a podcast over @Neilyoung," he wrote. "You can stick to listening to your podcast and I will stick to listening to Neil Young."

British single Kate Nash commented: "I really admire Neil Young for pulling his music from Spotify."

It's extremely unlikely that Spotify will ever sever ties with Rogan, as the podcaster is one of its biggest money makers.

Feature image: Getty.