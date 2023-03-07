'These are $8 stick on nails': 37 women share how they're wearing their nails right now.

If you've ever felt paralysed with indecision at the nail salon, please take a seat. Because we're here to help.

In the interest of crowdsourcing our next mani, we asked the You Beauty Facebook community to share what their nails look like right now. And they delivered on the inspo front.

From BIAB to SNS, French nails, shellac, no polish and everything in between - here's how everyone's wearing their nails right now.

Shellac.

"Ombré - as I recently got married I get a thin layer of overlay (as I find my nails chip easily) and shellac." - Savannah.

"My nails are currently short, fluoro orange shellac with a holographic sparkle. I had planned on a soft pink but I saw the pretty orange and I'm happy with it." - Maree.

"After a summer of brights, I'm currently wearing [my nails] neutral and short with shellac." - Rebecca.

"Short, dark red in shellac." - Maddie.

SNS.

"SNS with a little evil eye for good luck." - Deb.

"SNS with holographic shellac overlay." - Moo.

"I have SNS nail art. I keep them short and they were done two weeks ago. I've booked in to get them changed to a BIAB [manicure] next week." - Charley.

BIAB.

"Older Youbie here! BIAB all the way. It keeps my nails healthy and short and lasts three to four weeks. I feel like it looks more elegant." - Tina.

"My nails are short with BIAB gel." - Leanne.

"BIAB for my wedding!" - Claire.

"My BIAB colour is called 'Baby'. This is nearly three weeks of regrowth." - Melissa.

Acrylic nails.

"My nails are nice and simple at the moment. I'm wearing acrylic over natural nails, then shellac." - Elizabeth.

"I can't remember the exact name of the colour but it had "jelly" in it, which is what I'll call these - jelly nails! I love the slight transparency of the pink." - Tamara

"And here's my mani from last month, which is one coat of a semi-sheer ivory polish with a hint of sparkle. My nails have fully grown out underneath, and I keep them topped up every three weeks so I won't bite them!" - Tamara

"Soft gel, blue glitter ombre." - Tabitha.

One Youbie share this sparkly gel mani. Obsessed.

And another Youbie showed us their ice cream nail art.

Press-on nails.

"I'm currently wearing Instant Mani Co. press on nails." - Steph.

"It's a low-budget week, so I'm wearing $8 stick-on nails from Kmart. They've lasted a whole week and are still holding strong!" - Kristina.

"KISS press on nails. They take five minutes to apply." - Nicole.

"These are my nails [right now] and I love, love, love them! I'm wearing Instant Mani Co." - Larisa.

Nail wraps.

"Lily and Fox nail wraps with short nails." - Jessica.

Rainbow nails.

"I got gel nail art done in Sydney (World Pride-inspired). She used a spray gun for the base and then hand painted the art." - Samantha.

"Wear with pride." - Jackie.

More rainbow nails.

Lip gloss nails.

"I'm wearing 'lip gloss nails' - chrome powder over gel." Ainsley.

French nails.

"French shellac on my real nails." - Jess.

"I’m a sucker for short and French." - Ivy.

DIY nails.

"I just did mine at home last night with shellac." - Amber.

"These bad boys are a chipped, home-done nude - and they represent my life." - Stephanie.

"I did mine myself with Mavala nail varnish and Sally Hansen top coat." - Bela.

"I use an at-home dip powder from GLAMRDiP as well as NSI, and I've just ordered some dip powder from Adiption - yes, I am obsessed! Neutral nails with simple nail design this week, but last week was a flame decal! (See below)" - Camille.

"This week’s nails are done with GLAMRDiP." - Jessica.

"Short always. OPI nail polish. Done by me." - Nikki.

Natural nails.

"My nails are in repair mode. I'm using Revitanail Intensive Strength after years of acrylic, then BIAB. I now use press-on's when I’m off to somewhere nice and I’m letting the damaged nail grow out so that it can get strong and healthy again." - Sakari.

"I'm all natural - can only afford the gel nails for special occasions. (Currently growing out from the last time they were done)." - Latasha.

"I'm a tradie and have never had a mani. I only trim for convenience... dreaming of how my nails would look if I didn’t do this job!" - Kylie.

"I’m a basic b**ch - au naturel." - Lisa.

