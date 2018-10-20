Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The social media hint that Meghan Markle is further along in her pregnancy than we thought.

Before announcing her pregnancy, speculation surrounding Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s ‘s potential bub-in-the-making was already circulating.

And now, we can all rest assured knowing our inklings were right. But as would any other royal fanatic, we… we want more information.

What’s the sex of the baby? Is she having twins? How far along is her pregnancy?

We won’t tell anyone, we promise.

But unsurprisingly, most of our questions went unanswered. Well, that is, until Missy Higgins posted the following on Instagram:

Four months pregnant, you say? Interesting, very interesting indeed.

2. Kim Kardashian has spoken about her ‘conservative’ sex life.

The Kardashians seem pretty comfortable exposing themselves to the world. What with their reality television show and their pretty, erm, revealing presence on social media.

But apparently, the most famous of the clan is somewhat of a shrinking violet behind closed doors.

During a recent interview with Richardson Magazine, mother-of-three Kim Kardashian claimed she’s actually rather “shy” in the bedroom.

“It’s actually funny, at home I’m much more conservative than my public persona is,” she said.

“My public persona is wild, sexual. But I’m actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I’m more conservative when it comes to that.

“But I’m vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of fifty people doing a shoot, but if I’m one-on-one, intimate in bed, I’m like shy and insecure… I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy.”

3. Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to raise their child.

And now, to more royal baby news!

A private, definitely super trustworthy US Weekly source has revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning on raising their child in the Cotswolds.

This place is no stranger to the husband and wife. The rolling, rural area is where the pair head to on the weekends for romance, wine, roasting chicken, discussing equality, etc. etc.

You know, just perfect couple things.

Their country-style Cotswalds home is reportedly worth $5.4 million, and is located just two hours from London. So... two hours from the rest of the royal family.

Hmm. How convenient.

4. Why no one on The Bachelor ever touches the cheese board.



Would prefer to put my mouth on some cheese to be honest... Image: Channel 10.

The free wine and cheese is probably the only reason we'd be tempted to audition for The Bachelor. Well, that and quality time with Osher.

But have you ever noticed that none of the contestants seem to touch the delectable spreads laid out for them on single dates? Yeah, us too.

Thankfully last season's winner and current girlfriend of Matty J, Laura Byrne, has explained what gives.

“You’re definitely told, ‘don’t be eating into the microphone and no-one is going to be able to hear you, and you’re just going to sound like a slob’,” she told news.com.au.

“I think unusually the cheese platters get eaten by the art department more so than actually the contestants.”

If they could do something about the kissing noises, too, that would be great. Thanks.

5. The Bachelor's Cass Wood has a surprising new... friend.

Look, before we begin, we’d like to declare that we don’t really know why we care about this so much. But we do.

On Cass Wood‘s Instagram story yesterday, we saw a familiar face. A freshly familiar face.

It was… Nathan Favro who was eliminated from The Bachelorette by Ali Oetjen on Thursday night.

See:

For the full story, check out: The surprising face we saw at the beach with Cass Wood yesterday.