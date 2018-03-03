The glaring problem with our judgements of Nasser and Troy from Married At First Sight.

This week, Australia is talking about the men of Married At First Sight.

Specifically, Troy Delmege and Nasser Sultan. More specifically about their sex lives.

Earlier this week, Troy was ‘outed’ as being a 35-year-old virgin by his estranged sister.

“Troy’s very churchy actually and as far as I know he’s on the V-plates,” were the words Tanya Delmege used when ‘defending’ her brother’s behaviour throughout this years’ season of the reality TV dating show to NW.

In Nasser’s case, we’ve been focused on the ‘when’ for weeks. While the other couples have consummated their marriages, the 50-year-old hasn’t showed any desire to be intimate with his “wife” Gabrielle Bartlett.

When will he finally make a move? He was the best person on Australian TV… until he wouldn’t have sex with Gab.

Now, each episode is followed by a stream of public commentary about the deeply personal decisions both men are making about having sex on the show, or at all.

How embarrassing. What a loser. Why won’t he just sleep with her already?

Troy’s “wife”, Ashley Irvin also spoke publicly about her “husband’s” lack of sexual experience, saying “it explains a lot”.

“I don’t know if she was joking because I never got the chance to meet her, as I believe they’re estranged. But it’s still embarrassing. I feel sorry for him,” she told OK Magazine on Tuesday.

But there are many factors that go into deciding when and with whom we have sex with, aren’t there?

Similarly, not every couple in real life has sex. Maybe the timing isn’t right or circumstances change. Or maybe one person just isn’t all that into the other and doesn’t want to have sex for the sake of it.

So why do we keep pointing out Troy’s and Nasser’s sexual decisions as failures?

Dissecting and analysing every aspect of their sex lives feels a bit uncomfortable. Perhaps because, in part, we’d likely be having a very different conversation if things were reversed.

Rather than making it a punchline, wouldn’t we say Ashley’s alleged virginity is none of our business?

Instead of calling her frigid or accusing her of having intimacy issues, wouldn’t we tell Gab ‘good on you for standing your ground’?

If it was Ashley’s or Gab’s sexual experiences that were up for debate, would we be so quick to shame – or at least, discuss – them the same way we are Troy and Nasser?

I think not.

