New babies, engagements and break-ups. The most memorable stars of Married At First Sight, now.

Married at First Sight's former contestants have given us one hell of a show.

We watched on when a virgin became a… non- virgin.

One contestant waxed her fake husband’s butt.

And multiple cheating scandals.

So, we thought it was time we took a lil’ stroll down memory lane to see what some of the original brides and grooms have been up to.

The reality TV show has given us a variety of characters over its seven seasons. Some, we loved. Others, not so much. But here’s where some of the most memorable former Married At First Sight stars are in 2021.

Nadia Stamp.





Nadia didn't find love with her fake husband Anthony Manton, on the fourth season of Married At First Sight.

But not to worry, because it wouldn't be too long 'til she was swept off her feet by cricketer Glen Talaric.

And now, after three years together, the pair have announced they are expecting their first child together.

"Glen's just checking to see whether our baby has more of an aptitude for cricket or football," she wrote on Instagram.

"Though in all honesty we'll just so happy to have a happy and healthy little baby. We're absolutely thrilled to become a little family of three."

Stamp and Talaric hit it off after being sat next to eachother at a football game.

"Glen had no idea I was on the show and he didn't really understand what it meant ... so he's more interested in getting to know me," she explained at the time.

Clare Verrall.

Clare has been open about her struggles after going onto MAFS, telling Mamamia in 2019: “I was begging them for help. I was writing, ‘Please make it stop. I can’t deal with this’… ‘I can’t do this. I can’t do this’ and they wrote back maybe you should get some professional help.

“Because once they’ve used you up, they don’t need you anymore. You’re gone.”

Today, she says her life looks better after adopting a healthy routine and letting go of any resentment she may have had for her fake husband Jono Pittman.

“For a long time I was scared of being vulnerable again,’ she told New Idea this year. "I still have a curvy body with rolls, wrinkles and cellulite, but I have totally accepted this and no longer need validation from others. I’m larger now than when I was on the show, but I am more confident than ever.”

Jono Pitman.

Jono Pitman was the love rat of Married At First Sight season two, and is probably best remembered for his toxic short-lived relationship with MAFS fake wife Claire Verrall.

The professional pool builder is… still building pools. In July 2019, he welcomed his first child with girlfriend Rebecca Pattison, Max Thomas Pitman. In September 2020, the pair announced the birth of their second child, River Mae Pitman.

Tracey Jewel.





Tracey Jewel didn't have the best time after making it out of Married At First Sight season five alive.

Jewel, who was partnered with Dean Wells on the reality show, found herself at the centre of a number of scandals back in the real world. In March, 2018, she was diagnosed with PTSD, which she later told media Network Nine offered her no support for.

In June of 2019, Jewel announced she was back with a former ex named Patrick – but later announced said Patrick left her high and dry in Europe with no money.

In 2021 though, it seems like Jewel has gotten the happy ending she deserves. This year, she welcomed baby Frankie with her husband Nathan Constable.

In September, she praised her "hubby" in a sweet Instagram post, writing: "When I look at our Frankie I see you… we always say we can’t imagine life without Frankie but I also say we can’t imagine life without you.."



"You are the most present, hands on, caring and loving dad and step dad to Grace…"

Charlene Perera.

Charlene Perera had an OK run on Married At First Sight season five with her fake husband Patrick Miller. They’re not together anymore, but that’s OK because in September, she announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Jonathan Byrne.

The pair united in the strangest of places... Bumble to be exact. But they've proven it works, after more than a year of dating.

She told 9Entertainment at the beginning of 2021 that she and Jonathan felt comfortable quickly with eachother.

"If I'm a mile-a-minute, he's two-and-a-half miles a minute," she said.

Davina Rankin.





Ah, Davina. How her name brings up fond memories of fake husband and wife cheating scandals.

On season five of Married at First Sight, Rankin was coupled up with Ryan Gallagher, but also had a friendly encounter with Dean Wells.

According to her Instagram, Brisbane-based Rankin is currently the owner and coordinator of an event company called We Love Brunch Co, a fashion designer and fitness boutique owner and trainer.

In 2019, she also welcomed a daughter, Mila-Mae with her partner Jaxon Manuel.

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr.

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr are one of the only Married At First Sight couples still left standing.

The two have stayed together since meeting on season two of MAFS in 2016.

In early 2018, Bateman shaved her head, raising over $3,000 for the World’s Great Shave. However, neither Bateman or Mohr update their Instagram pages anymore... So what became of them? We're not exactly sure. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

At the beginning of 2021 though, the pair told The Wash they were not invited to the MAFS grand reunion - but had no intention to, anyway.

"To be honest, I would rather crawl over glass than go to that!" Bateman said.

In 2020, the couple also revealed they bought a house together!

Michelle and Sharon Marsh.

Michelle and Sharon Marsh were the first twins to appear on Married At First Sight. Their ~journeys~ weren’t identical, though.

While Sharon was happily coupled up with Nick Furphy, Michelle struggled through the fourth season of the reality show fake married to Jesse Konstantinoff.

Neither Marsh sisters are with their former fake husbands now.

These days, the twins continue to own Marsh Contractors, the family cleaning company.

The sister also have their own wine company, TWiiNS Wine. Because… they’re twins.

Craig Keller.

Viewers might recognise Craig Keller from season three of Married At First Sight in 2016, where he ‘married’ Nicole Heir.

After finishing up on the show, Keller reconnected with his now-wife Katie Martin, who he played clarinet with in their primary school band and had always kept in touch with. It wasn’t until they saw each other in a bar after Keller’s season of MAFS finished, that they started dating.

In December, 2018, Keller and Martin welcomed their first child together, Penny Lane. He is also step-dad to Martin’s two children from a previous relationship, Harry and Evie.

Dean Wells.

Dean Wells is arguably the most divisive ‘character’ in Married At First Sight Australia history.

In season five, Wells, who was matched with Tracey Jewel, was widely criticised for his attitudes towards women and sexist behaviour. He also ‘cheated’ on Jewel with fellow contestant Davina Rankin.

Since his MAFS days, Wells has appeared on Dancing With The Stars. He also keeps up to date on all the latest MAFS news and is outspoken about sharing how he was treated by Nine during his season of MAFS.

In October, he also debuted his partner that he managed to keep contact with all throughout 2020, despite COVID lockdown.

"We started hanging out pre the first Covid outbreak in 2020 but were kept apart due to lockdowns and restrictions," he wrote.

"We stayed in contact through all the madness, reconnected, and despite all the strange disruptions in 2021, have managed to keep it going. Happy Birthday to my girlfriend and lockdown drinking buddy @kddollface hopefully things get back to normal soon so I can take you on a proper date again!!"

Sarah Roza.

Of all the Married At First Sight season five couples, Sarah Roza and Telv Williams looked set to last the longest.

Then everything fell apart.

But no worries, because Roza is doing just fine since the show ended.

The former reality TV star, who was known for her makeup and glamour on the show, is now working as a ‘Beauty/Fashion/Lifestyle Hacker’ and a TV/Radio/Editorial Host/Presenter. She also has four-year-old dog named Frankie.

You can catch her beauty tutorials over on her YouTube or Instagram accounts.

Telv Williams.

Since MAFS, Williams appears to be spending heaps of time with his two kids, and going to lots of social events with other former reality TV stars, according to his Instagram.

It’s unclear whether he’s dating anyone new.

