The clue there's another MAFS cheating scandal on the horizon, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The clue there's another MAFS cheating scandal on the horizon.

You didn't think MAFS' biggest cheating scandal for 2021 would be one and done in the first fortnight of the show, did you?

Well, Married at First Sight welcomed two more couples to the experiment last night, and it looks like one of the new grooms will be causing a little more trouble than we expected from their seemingly happy weddings.

New groom, Liam Cooper appears to be getting more than a little flirty with former bride, Samantha Harvey over Instagram, and thankfully The Wash did a very detailed analysis of exactly when this might've occurred, so let us explain.

On Sunday night, Sam left the experiment after Married at First Sight's O.G. cheating scandal between her husband, Cameron Dunne, and another bride, Coco Stedman. In real-time, this would've occurred on October 17, 2020.

On October 28, Liam moved into the MAFS apartments with his wife, Georgia.

A few weeks later, Sam returned to the experiment for "Girl's Night", and would have met Georgia for the first time.

Then, just a month later (December last year), Liam commented on Sam's Instagram. A few times.

Regardless of whether the pair are "seeing each other" or not, it certainly seems like things didn't work out between Liam and his wife...

2. Taylor Swift slipped a sneaky shout out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds into her Grammy performance.

Taylor Swift just took home best album of the year award at the Grammy's, and you bet she threw in a cryptic, Folklore-esque Easter Egg shout out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in her acceptance speech.

Taylor used her record-breaking third Album of the Year win to thank "James, Inez and Betty", which are the names of characters featured in her folklore teenage trilogy songs, 'August', 'Betty' and 'Cardigan'.

They also happen to be the name of her mates Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children.

She first thanked boyfriend Joe Alwyn by saying he "is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine".

Then she continued: "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write."

We see you Taylor.

3. "Mate, you’re engaged." The leaked texts between MAFS Bryce and Connie from last season.

After Bryce Ruthven denied rumours that he hooked up with Connie Crayden, Woman's Day have now shared leaked text messages between the pair. And things don't look so good for Bryce.

Connie, who appeared on MAFS last year, told the publication that their "conversations would start off quite platonic" but soon turned "flirtatious and sexualised".

In one text exchange, Bryce, who was still engaged to his ex Lana Bongioletti, asked Connie if she was a "kiss on a first date kind of person" and asked whether it crossed her mind when they were out.

"No it didn’t actually," Connie replied.

Bryce went on to say that he got the "vibe" that it might have crossed her mind, to which she said "way off dude".

He then tried to explain that he "thought it [for] literally like five secs".

"Not to sound rude to you... you know I know you're attractive. I just wouldn't have disrespected Lana," he added.

And that's not all.

In another text in April, Bryce asked Connie, "You chatting with many other guys at the moment?"

When Connie said she wasn't, Bryce responded saying, "I’ll selfishly say I hope you don’t come across another guy."

"Mate, you’re engaged. You can’t have best of both worlds," said Connie, completely shutting it down.

Connie also told Woman's Day that she "would always say to him these conversations are inappropriate".

"It’s making me feel so guilty as a woman for Lana."

Married At First sight continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

4. Paris Hilton just spoke about ~that~ iconic photo of her with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears.

Paris Hilton has spoken about that iconic 2006 paparazzi photo of her sitting in a car with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan. And it turns out things played out very differently in real life.

Speaking on her This is Paris podcast, Hilton explained that her and Spears were out at a party at the Beverly Hills Hotel that night and they later decided to go home.

"We were walking to the car and all of as suddenly got swarmed by a tonne of paparazzi. Just as we got to the car, that's when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama," she said on the podcast.

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. Image: Getty. Hilton explained that paparazzi then asked her about a video that was circulating at the time, where Lohan claimed that Hilton hit her.

"As we were getting into the car, a paparazzi screamed at me, ‘Is it true that you hit Lindsay?’ And at that moment I see Lindsay walking towards us, and I said ‘Why don’t you just ask her?’ And Lindsay said… ‘No, Paris would never hit me, I’ve known her since I was 15’."

"It was basically just, not admitting what she did. It was quite awkward to be asked that question, and it was just weird how that whole thing happened."

At the point, Lohan just straight up hoped in the front seat with Hilton and Spears.

"All of the sudden, I looked over, and she's in my car. We weren't getting along, so I was polite," she continued."It was really hard just to even get out of there, because I couldn't see just with all the cameras."

Hilton later saw the photo sprawled across different magazines.

"We saw it on the cover of the NY Post [the next morning], all these different magazines. They had literally no idea it was just me and Britney out, at the Beverly Hills Hotel, just going home."

Well... there you go.

5. A 'Karen choir' and behind-the-scenes chats: 9 Grammys moments you missed.

The 2021 Grammys saw the return of IRL awards shows and for the most part, the show was a bloody treat.

It was still a COVID-safe affair, taking place outside and with a majorly stripped down show, but after a year of Zoom-based awards shows and no red carpets, it was good to see celebrities wear weird outfits and provide us with interactions to gossip about.

There are heaps of moments from the show you've probably heard all about by now: Like Beyonce and Taylor Swift smashing records, Harry Styles' feather boa and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's incredibly self-censored version of 'WAP'.

(Seriously, imagine how much they would have needed to rehearse to make sure they don't accidentally sing... nearly any of the words to the song.)

But there were some behind-the-scenes moments or random tidbits you may have missed, including the behind-the-scenes chat we were all hoping for and uh, Lady Gaga... sleeping:

Harry and Taylor reunited.

Everyone wanted this, and the Grammys knew that... so they uploaded a minute-long video of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift literally just... talking.

There's no sound to the vid, besides what sounds like Doja Cat's performance in the background, so we have no idea what was said but if it isn't about a collab or Harry telling Taylor how he'd improved his driving skills, we don't wanna hear it.

(It does look like Harry said 'it was nice to see you' at one point though, so, swoon).

As the internet says, we love our divorced parents.

