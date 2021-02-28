A 'secret girlfriend' during the show and an ex-fiancée: Everything we know about MAFS' Bryce.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.



We're only one week into Married At First Sight and Bryce Ruthven hasn't exactly earnt himself the best reputation.

The 31-year-old radio announcer was one of the first grooms we watched get fake-married this season, after he was partnered up with workplace trainer Melissa Rawson.

But despite the fact that Bryce had just ended his relationship with his fiancée six months ago and Melissa hadn't been in a relationship for the last 12 years, they seemed like a pretty good match.

That was until the honeymoon.

Thanks to the helpful and not-at-all-provocative "honesty box", Melissa asked Bryce "Am I your usual type?"

To which Bryce responded, "I'll be completely honest, not 100 per cent. I've always gone for the blonde hair, blue eyes, tanned kind of girl, and someone that's, like, usually taller."

"But definitely when I first saw you, I was like... "You're not my type, but you have got blonde hair... She's not ugly!"

Watch the latest trailer for the new season of Married At First Sight. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia. Melissa - understandably upset - then asked Bryce if he was here for the right reasons, which didn't exactly go down well with him.

The pair eventually made up. But it seems the drama is far from over.

Now there's a rumour going around that Bryce had a secret girlfriend while filming the show. And honestly we can't keep up.

So, we decided to round up everything we know about Bryce, including his past relationships, his connection to former MAFS stars and all the behind-the-scenes gossip in one place.

Here you go.

Bryce's past relationships and ex-fiancée.

Before signing up to marry a stranger on national TV, Bryce was already engaged to be married to his ex-fiancée, Lana Bongioletti.

Speaking to TV Week, the 31-year-old explained that the relationship broke down after five years.

"In the beginning, things were great," he told the publication.

"Towards the end of it, I was keen on locking in a wedding date, talking about having kids, but we just weren't on the same page."

"I felt like I had a lot more freedom in my life and a bit of a weight off my shoulders [after the split], I was definitely a lot happier as single me for the last six months."