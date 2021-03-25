"All is not what it seems." Everything we're not seeing on MAFS this season.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

Anyone watching MAFS will know this season has been, well... a bit of a mess.

From a cheating scandal, to intruders and the annual wine throwing saga, this season only seems to be getting more and more chaotic.

But there's also a lot happening behind the scenes that we don't get to see.

Like any reality show, MAFS has been edited to follow certain storylines and of course, hype up all the ~ drama~ (because, really why else do we watch it?)

But according to the contestants there's some pretty messed up things that are being edited out from the show.

Here's all the things we've apparently missed from filming.

Brett allegedly made racist, sexists and homophobic comments to Booka behind the scenes.

Things haven't exactly been smooth sailing for Booka Nile and Brett Helling on MAFS this week. But now Booka's bridesmaid, Madlin, has claimed that Brett has been engaging in some "gross" and "disappointing behaviour" behind the scenes.

Speaking on the So Dramatic! podcast, Madlin has alleged that Brett made racist, sexist and homophobic comments during filming that we didn't get to see on TV.

"One thing that was particularly distressing and concerning was the sexist behaviour," Madlin told host Megan Pustetto, adding that Brett is more "covert about it".

"He was cracking sexist jokes, like ‘women can’t drive’ like literally the most basic pathetic humour."

According to Madlin, Booka told Brett "no, that’s not funny" after he made a sexist joke. But Brett was apparently "very offended" by her response.

"That's when the whole like 'you need to lighten up' type of thing started and that's when you see these comments coming out like 'you're too intense'."

Booka then reportedly tried to explain to him how his jokes contribute to rape culture, but Brett "wasn’t having it" and "did not want to listen to it".

Madlin also claimed that Brett wasn't interested in Booka at first because she "wasn’t Japanese".

Brett reportedly wrote a pros and cons list about Booka and under the things he didn’t like about her, he supposedly wrote "you're not Japanese".

"There is such an issue in society, especially western society where women, especially women of colour, are fetishised and it's not ok, it's not funny and that type of stuff just shouldn't be happening," said Madlin.

"We’re so quick to call out people like Bryce and of course, we should, but can we have a look at what else is going on?"

And that's not all. Brett also joked about "how him and Patrick are gay together because they just love eachother so much" and also gave himself a nickname called "butt boy Brett".

"You can be affectionate with your mate... without having to crack jokes that you're gay together," said Madlin. "It's homophobic in nature because it's perpetrating the idea that you can't be affectionate with your male friend otherwise that's gay."

Apparently Bryce and Jake are close mates in real life and their feud was "producer-driven".

If you've been watching MAFS, you'll know that there's some drama going down between couples Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson, and Beck Zemek and Jake Edwards.

It all started when Beck claimed Bryce told her that he wanted to send a gift to a girl on the outside during last week's dinner party. And it all started erupting from there.

But according to the Daily Mail, Bryce and Jake are apparently close friends on set and even hung out a number of times during filming breaks.

"They caught up for beers and still message each other," an unnamed source told the publication.

The source also claimed that their rivalry is only for the show.

"Their feud was all producer-driven for a television show. Beck and Jake were encouraged to stay in the experiment so there was another couple to challenge Bryce and Melissa."

Of course nothing has actually been confirmed, but if it's true, then it probably made this week's letter activity a little bit awkward.

Apparently there were some ‘major red flags’ about Jake that were edited out.

It seems there's more going down between Jake and Beck on MAFS that we aren't seeing behind the scenes.

Earlier this week, Beck told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that there were some 'red flags' about Jake that we don't get to see on the show, including one pretty important "non-negotiable".

"Jake is great but there is one quality that is a non-negotiable in any relationship that keeps happening," she explained.

"It really just did come down to where my values are and I just really didn't enjoy or appreciate some of the things that were happening, resulting in confrontation with me."

Kyle then asked, "Are you saying there may be legal reasons why we aren't seeing this stuff?", to which Beck replied, "Potentially... I feel that."

Beck also explained the real reason why her mother was upset with Jake in Monday night's episode and called him out on his "destructive behaviour".

"That's a big red flag for me, I'm sorry. I'm hearing you're going out with the boys. Has that destructive behaviour continued?" her mother said during a video call with the couple and their families.

According to Beck, her mother had just watched "an unedited version" of the commitment ceremony that we didn't see on TV.

"All is not what it seems," said Beck. "When my mum is talking about red flags, she isn't talking about being objectified."

Jo has ‘exposed’ James’ controlling behaviour behind the scenes.

Joanne Todd and James Susler didn't exactly have the best relationship on MAFS. Which is why weren't surprised to see them leave at Sunday's commitment ceremony.

Jo even spoke about James' controlling behavior in an interview with Who Magazine.

"He would always choose which restaurant we would go to, he didn't ask me where I would like to go, and if I said I'd like a steak, he'd try and suggest something else," she told the publication last week.

"If I said, 'this is the best place to go', he'd second guess me. He'd have to go and get a second opinion from the male concierge to see if I was right or not."

While Jo said her and James do "have good banter", being partnered up with him wasn't worth going on the show and leaving her three sons.

"At the back of your mind, you know it’s a reality TV show, but I really thought I could meet someone who would want to fit into my life and compromise on things. I don’t think he likes to be told by a woman. It wasn’t worth leaving my boys to be with someone like him."

