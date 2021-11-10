It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for...

The moment when our two favourite things collide mid-air: A sex toy and a whopping great big sale.

Yup, Lovehoney is blessing the world with a corker 50 per cent off some of their most popular products in their Click Frenzy sale.

So, whether you’re looking for a new toy to add to your bedside table, a bundle kit to spice up your after-hours-rumbles, or want to experiment with something new, now is a great time to start shopping.

In our humble opinion, masturbation is one of the best (and enjoyable) forms of self-care. Exploring new kinks and finding out where your limitations lay is all part of finding out who you are. Sexual empowerment can only be found once you’ve crossed that bridge, and sex toys can be a great travel buddy for that journey.

So, without further ado, here are our top picks from the Lovehoney Click Frenzy sale.

Was $79.95, now $63.96.

We learnt in our Mamamia Sex Survey that you lot are big fans of the Satisfyer Pro, HUGE. So we're sure you'll be chuffed to know that the latest addition to the Satisfyer fam is on sale right now.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is the quietest Satisfyer on the shelf with a hollow silicone tip and various speeds that use a pulsating suction to send waves of pleasure to your clitoris. Plus, you can charge it with a USB, or using the magnetic charging system, so you'll never have to deal with a mid-wank-battery-flat fail.

Was $170.00, now $136.00.

What better way to countdown the days 'til Christmas than with this 12-piece couple’s sex toy calendar?! Especially when the value of the toys inside are worth double the pricetag.

The sex toys are designed for both those with a penis or vulva, and even includes the mini massage wand vibrator worth $69.95. This calendar will supply you with all the exciting essentials you need to spice up your foreplay, step into the world of bondage, or take your climax to new Christmassy levels!

Was $139.95, now $111.96.

Yes, this is a big bopper. And yes, it feel amazing.

Why? Well because you’re spoilt for choice with a total of 36 possible vibrations that simultaneously stimulate the g-spot and clitoris. Featuring a thick, curved shaft to target the g-spot region and flexible ears to tickle your clit.

Also, because it's inspired by the fancy pants Christian Grey, this high-end luxurious Fifty Shades toy comes with a satin bag for discreet storing.

Was $129.95, now $103.96.

The Wild Weekend Mega Couple’s bundle is the perfect foundation to experience some seriously kinky fun with your significant other.

The kit includes vibrators, anal toys, cock rings, and many other exciting and adventurous friends you may not have tried before. You can pack it away for a weekend of fun, or use it to add a bit of spice to the bedroom. Plus, for some long-term benefits, cock rings can seriously help improve stamina and prolong ejaculation, all while the vibrating ring stimulates both partners. How talented?!

Was $109.95, now $87.96.

Say goodbye to buying batteries or the restrictions of a cord with your wand vribrator. This powerful Mantric Wand Vibrator is large and features a rounded head with a flexible neck so you can find the perfect position that either releases deep-tissue tension, or builds you up till climax. There are 7 modes of vibrations.

Have a listen to this episode of Sealed Section, all about masturbating. Post continues after podcast.

Was $59.95, now $47.96.

Clone-A-Willy is the extremely saucy bridge to help when you’re craving your partner but can’t physically have them.

The kit comes with everything you need to make a realistic replica of any penis, all you need to do is add water. It even has a one-speed vibrating setting so you get a 2-in-1 sex toy.

Was $36.95, now $29.56.

This small, sleek vibrating butt tingler combines a traditional butt plug with a bullet vibrator that slots into the backend. Literally.

There are three vibration speeds, and seven patterns that offer a great selection of tingling sensations. The flared base prevents any unwanted travel, while the T shape makes it easy to control.

Was $69.95, now $55.96.

This marvellous pair of glass dildos offer a wide range of sensations depending on the... mood.

As they’re made from borosilicate glass, they can be cooled or heated for temperature play. The pink dildo has two ends with different textures, with raised nodules on the shaft for additional pleasure. The clear dildo, on the other hand, slightly bends to stimulate the G or P-spot. Genius.

Which sex toy are you going to pick up in the sale? Let us know in the comments!

