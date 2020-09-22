Locky wanted to send Bella home after all that Irena drama, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Locky wanted to send Bella home after all that Irena drama, but a secret clause stopped him.

Uh oh, we have more Bachelor gossip for you.

During the latest episode of the So Dramatic! podcast, host Megan Pustetto shared some news about front-runner Bella Varelis. And how apparently, Locky Gilbert wanted to send her home weeks ago.

However, a contractual clause stopped him.

"Bella was predetermined to make the final two from the very beginning," Megan began. "An insider has said that it was actually a clause written into her contract with Warner Bros. that her manager negotiated on her behalf."

She then explained that there was a clause that promised her the final two.

"Bella also had a clause in her contract that she would be guaranteed to make the top two.

"She was signed to an agent for acting and was supposed to move to LA this year but then it got postponed because The Bachelor offer came through from this agent. So they negotiated her contract for her," she continued.

"To make it worth while, they made sure she'd be in final two. She's only doing the show to promote herself and her career."

Megan also explained that after the whole Irena drama, he was ready to send her home.

"Locky had a stronger connection with Bec and he wanted to send her [Bella] home when she started carrying on about Irena but he had to make up with her," she added.

2. "Guys are so dumb..." Matty J on how he found out Laura was pregnant.

Former Bachelor Matty J has shared the story about how he found out his fiancée Laura Byrne was pregnant with baby number two.

When appearing on his podcast The Babble, he explained that even though Laura was experiencing all the tell-tale signs of pregnancy, he didn't realise she was.

"I'm such an idiot," Matty began. "I look back now and I'm like hang on a second, you were always tired, you were waking up in the morning and vomiting and you didn't drink alcohol and you had Maggi noodles every day for lunch, dinner and breakfast. I'm like 'oh yeah, you were pregnant!'"

Then he shared the moment that she told him she was.

"It was Marlie's birthday on 19 June and we are sitting on the couch and Laura gave me a card and I had Marlie in my lap and the card it was long the lines of, 'You're a great dad and you're about to be an even better dad because we have another one on the way,'" he explained.

However, he was so oblivious and didn't believe her.

"I read it and the first thought that went into my mind was 'you're bloody lying to me'. So I slapped the card together and I was like 'I knew it, I knew you were pregnant!'"

4. A new trailer reveals Elly knows one of her Bachelorette contestants, and she seems V. EXCITED about him.

It looks like The Bachelorette sisters, Elly and Becky Miles know one of the contestants joining this season and pardon us, but doesn't that go against the whole point?

A new trailer for The Bachelorette has dropped and it has given us a glimpse into some of the boys we will be investing our time and love into this season.

But, right before the end of the trailer, we see one tradie walk the red carpet, commenting: "No," while laughing.

"It's a small world."

The girls are visibly surprised and, dare we say, keen.

Well, we suppose it's better we find out this way rather than through rumours mid-season. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

5. Ellen DeGeneres offered a five-minute apology. What will it take for us to accept it?

Ellen DeGeneres is sorry.

Ellen DeGeneres. Image: Getty.

And not in the way most high-profile people tend to be (you know: the reluctant, hands-off kind of sorry that 'feelings have been hurt' or regret that the aggrieved 'feels that way').

Opening the eighteenth season of her eponymous talk show on Monday, the Emmy-winning host apologised for the unhealthy workplace culture that had evolved behind the scenes and for the role she played in that.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show," she said. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say that I'm so sorry to the people who were affected."

In a nearly five-minute monologue, DeGeneres observed every point on a 'how to apologise and mean it' checklist.

She took ownership: "I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

She expressed remorse: "If I've ever let someone down, if I've ever hurt their feelings, I'm so sorry for that. If that's every the case, I have let myself down."

She promised change: "We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and, today, we are starting a new chapter."

Yet for many, it wasn't enough.

