Ellen DeGeneres offered a five-minute apology. What will it take for us to accept it?

Ellen DeGeneres is sorry.

And not in the way most high-profile people tend to be (you know: the reluctant, hands-off kind of sorry that 'feelings have been hurt' or regret that the aggrieved 'feels that way').

Opening the eighteenth season of her eponymous talk show on Monday, the Emmy-winning host apologised for the unhealthy workplace culture that had evolved behind the scenes and for the role she played in that.

"As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show," she said. "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say that I'm so sorry to the people who were affected."

In a nearly five-minute monologue, DeGeneres observed every point on a 'how to apologise and mean it' checklist.

She took ownership: "I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

She expressed remorse: "If I've ever let someone down, if I've ever hurt their feelings, I'm so sorry for that. If that's every the case, I have let myself down."

She promised change: "We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and, today, we are starting a new chapter."

Yet for many, it wasn't enough.

Social media, commentators and columnists are railing against the apology, labelling it "strange", selfish, and vague.

Calls for The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and Ellen herself — to be cancelled persist.