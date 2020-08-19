Three producers sacked and a staff meeting: How Ellen has responded to her 'cancellation'.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has faced a major shake-up.

After months of swirling stories claiming the comedian is at the helm of a toxic workplace, change has finally arrived.

In case you missed it, the 62-year-old has been at the eye of a media storm that has upended the public perception of the popular presenter. Essentially, past and present employees have claimed that Ellen DeGeneres isn't as nice as she says she is. Plus, several executive producers on the show have been accused of bullying other members of staff.

Watch: Dakota Johnson and Ellen's uncomfortable encounter.



Video via ellentube.

In July, BuzzFeed News published an investigative piece that outlined the "toxic work culture", including a black woman who says she experienced racist comments. There are also allegations of sexual misconduct on set.﻿

The employees told the publication that they "faced racism, fear, and intimidation". Importantly, most of the accusations were levelled at the executive producers and managers working on the show, and not Ellen herself.

But despite rumours that the daytime talk-show host will walk in the wake of being 'cancelled', and be replaced by James Corden on the way out the door, she's evidently determined to push through the negative attention and reclaim her once-stellar reputation.

So, how has Ellen responded to her 'cancellation'? Here's what we know.

A letter to staff.

In late July, Ellen DeGeneres wrote a letter to her staff﻿ members that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The letter acknowledged that there were issues within the show, and assured staff that things would change. Ellen also expressed her sadness that so many of her staff members had experienced such behaviour.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect," she began the letter.

"Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

Ellen DeGeneres sent an email to all staff members apologising for the toxic workplace culture at 'The Ellen Show'. Image: Getty.