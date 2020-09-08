Apparently Locky thought all the women on The Bachelor were "annoying", and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Um... apparently Locky thought all the women on The Bachelor were "annoying".

For the past four weeks, we've watched as Locky Gilbert tries to find love on The Bachelor. But apparently the 30-year-old didn't exactly enjoy his time on the show.

﻿

According to New Idea, Locky "kept complaining" when the contestants tried to fight for his attention.

"He thought the girls were annoying because they kept interrupting him and jumping in to have a chat," an on-set source supposedly told the publication. ﻿

Locky even apparently stormed out of a cocktail party after being interrupted by one of the girls.

"He had a huge tantrum after one of the girls interrupted his chat with Irena and yelled at producers to ‘get them all away from me!’ and walked out from the cocktail party," said the source.

"He was gone for over an hour while he calmed down. When he returned, he acted as if nothing had happened."

The source also claimed that Locky "didn't care about being fair" when it came to dividing his time between the girls.

"He openly said he couldn’t be bothered pretending to be nice to girls he wasn’t interested in. You could tell it was painful for him to spend time with girls he didn’t like. He had no patience for them."

Yikes.

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about the new reality series SAS Australia. Post continues below.

2. In a twist precisely no one saw coming, The Bachelor's Juliette used to date Joel Edgerton.

Well, here's some random news for your Tuesday.

Nine years ago, 34-year-old Juliette Herrera, who is currently competing on The Bachelor, dated Aussie actor Joel Edgerton.

A source close to the stylist confirmed that back when she was working for Cosmopolitan magazine, she dated Edgerton for four months.

"Juliette was working as a stylist for [Cosmopolitan magazine] at the time and he was about to start filming Gatsby, so they kept their relationship low-key," the source told the Daily Mail.

And it sounds like they've kept in touch.

"They've kept in touch and been really cool about their breakup, and Juliette has been respectful of his romance with Christine [Centenera]."

In fact, the source shared that Juliette attended the film premiere for his 2018 movie Boy Erased.

How random.

3. Look away Scott Disick, because it sure looks like Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith are dating.

Uh oh, looks like Sofia Richie has moved on. Sorry, Scott.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail UK, 22-year-old Richie was spotted getting close with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's 22-year-old son Jaden.

"They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other," the source told E! Online.

"They swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug."

"They were smiling at each other and very flirty the entire day. They seemed comfortable together," the source continued.

"Sofia was in a great mood and never stopped smiling. She seems to be having a lot of fun and is very happy. She and Jaden went back to a friend's house for the night," they added.

It's no surprise considering Sofia and Jaden have been friends since they were tweens. Who remembers when they used to hang out with Kylie Jenner?

Babies.

4. Looks like Bella and Irena have a full on friendship breakup, so strap in for another chaotic Bachelor episode.

Finally, it seems like Irena Srbinovska and Bella Varelis have realised that they're on a dating show, competing for the same man.

In a promo for this week's episodes, it looks like the two frontrunners have had a falling out after being close friends throughout the season.

"Irena, I don’t trust you anymore," Bella began.

While Irena responded, "I don't trust you."

Finally, Bella calls it quits.

"Then great, friendship done," Bella said before storming off.

The Bachelor continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

5. From Vanessa Hudgens to a Byron Bay model: A timeline of Zac Efron's relationships.

After weeks of speculation, it seems Zac Efron's relationship with Byron Bay model Vanessa Valladares may have been confirmed.

The pair, who first met when the 25-year-old was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store, were seen eating brunch in Lennox Head, south of Byron Bay, after returning from a ski holiday in Thredbo over the weekend.

Last week, The Daily Telegraph published photos of the pair arriving at Ballina Airport after skiing in the Snowy Mountains.

The publication reported Valladares had quit her waitressing job and had been staying with Efron in Belongil, where he has been renting a beachfront property.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source shared that Efron first met Valladares in June.

"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together," the source claimed.

"You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."

As more details of the couple's rumoured relationship emerges, we decided to take a look back at Zac Efron's lengthy relationship timeline.

Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in 2007. Image: Getty.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens first met when they were paired up during High School Musical auditions in 2005. At the time, they were just 17 and 16 years old.

Although the couple's relationship wasn't confirmed until 2006, outlets later reported the pair started dated at the "very beginning" of filming for High School Musical.

"It started off really organically," Hudgens, now 31, told the Awards Chatter podcast.

"I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time. It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me. And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through. And by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilised and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well."

For more on Zac Efron's relationships, read our earlier post here.

Feature Image: Instagram @locklangilbert/Channel 10.