Kim Kardashian’s divorce lawyer has a theory on why every celeb couple is breaking up in 2023.

We're living in an era where celebrity couples are breaking up left, right and centre.

Just this year, there's been a record amount of divorce announcements including Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (just to name a few).

It seems almost... sudden.

But for Laura Wasser, who is a divorce lawyer to the stars — including Grande, Spears, Kevin Costner and even Kim Kardashian — there's a compelling theory that actually makes... quite a bit of sense.

And this theory has everything to do with the Barbie movie, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

Wasser is a divorce attorney to the stars and in recent years, she's seen a change in women — a big one.

They're not only becoming more informed and educated in her opinion, but they're also recognising they have power.

"Something going on with a lot of my clients and what I'm seeing here in Southern California is that we're in the middle of one of the worst strikes in history for the writers and the actors," she told Cosmopolitan.

"So you've also got people who have more time on their hands."

Taylor Swift, Era Tour. Image: Getty.

These pop culture icons, who have instilled the importance of women's empowerment, freedom and strength could actually be linked to a lot of breakups, says Wasser — including some of our favourite celebrities like Turner.

Instead of women staying at home, not working and letting their husband control their finances, the celebrity lawyer says they're choosing to work, refusing to sit quietly in the corner and demanding their own level of independence.

Margot Robbie in Barbie. Image: Warner Bros.

Which is why Wasser says it seems like all the A-lister couples we love are calling it quits.

The ongoing writers' and actors' strikes have also played a part, she also argued.

"They're angry about our reproductive rights getting rolled back, they're feeling their power by going to see Barbie and Taylor and Beyoncé," she continued.

"And they're like, 'I don't need this. I'm the one making this money and I'm not comfortable, not working, and have this spouse who's either also not working or never was working.'"

Wasser added, "A lot of people have said, 'I'm out.' So it's compounded by what's going on here economically."

The statistics also support her argument, with Forbes Advisor reporting that at least 7 in 10 heterosexual divorces are initiated by women.

A viral article in August by Huffington Post even showed all the women who had broken up with their boyfriends after seeing the Barbie film.

Wasser shared her advice for people going through divorce.

"I think you really have to embrace the fact that this is the next chapter. This is not a sad death," she said. "This is the first day of the rest of your life, and you are going to be stronger as a result of coming through this. It's definitely a challenge, but it's a challenge filled with promise."

Feature Image: