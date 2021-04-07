The 5 most surprising moments from Mia Freedman’s interview with Kyle Sandilands.

This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



Kyle Sandilands has lived many different lives over the past 50 years.

Whilst today he is one half of the highest-paid radio duo in Australia, he has also been a survivor of family abuse, a scared homeless teenager, a nightclub king and someone who has nearly lost his job several times at the peak of his career.

In the most recent episode of Mamamia's 'No Filter', the controversial breakfast presenter sat down with Mia Freedman in a candid conversation about growing up in an abusive household, being kicked out of home as a teenager and the love and loss of his high-profile partners.

Here are five of the most surprising moments.

1. Kyle Sandilands on growing up in an abusive household.

Kyle Sandilands grew up in an unhappy, abusive household with an angry father. By the time he was in Year 10, he ended up living on the streets behind a supermarket - the only place he felt "safe".

Before his days on the street, Sandilands lived with his mother and step-father in Brisbane. But he was thrown into homelessness after hosting a party for his school friends while his mother and partner were away one weekend.

"It was one of those big out-of-control Facebook looking parties before Facebook existed," Sandilands recalled. "I was out in my mum's car and my other friends were in my stepfather's car and other people were having sex in their bed. It was wild."

Kyle Sandilands grew up in an abusive household. Image: Getty.

When his mother and step-father unexpectedly returned in the early hours of the morning, he was kicked out and told by his step-father he was "never welcome back here".

"Because they were so strict, I just believed every word. I was a bit terrified as a kid. So I just rode off on my bike."

As a victim-survivor, the abuse suffered by Sandilands' mother meant she was "very soft and never spoke up".

"I didn't blame her for that because I lived through those early years with my dad drinking and the abuse. It was horrible. So I was just glad that she was with someone that wasn't hurting her."

Sandilands says that witnessing the abuse of his mother shaped who he is in romantic relationships today.

"I'm very soft with women. I believe it's because I watched my mum live a torturous life. So I am a little bit more sensitive. I couldn't stand seeing her screaming or crying or being injured. That was very difficult. I witnessed all of that and I was too small to do anything. I physically tried to stop it many times, but I got injured myself."

Watch: Kyle Sandilands talked about his mental health on his radio show last year. Post continues below.

2. 'I was really scared.'

Sandilands says his primary concern after being rejected from his family home was his safety.

"The first night I was really scared. I think I rode my bike around and cried and cried and cried until I stopped in the park somewhere and I was just scared," he remembers. "I didn't know where to go or who was around."

But Sandilands said his concerns eased once he found somewhere safe - on the streets, nevertheless.

"For the first few months [of being homeless], I stayed behind a local supermarket where they throw all their boxes out. I would steal a loaf of bread and a carton of milk from the early morning deliveries, and I would eat the whole loaf of bread and drink the whole carton of milk. And that's all I'd eat every day, day in, day out."

A year later he was living with his Aunty in Townsville when he came across an advertisement for a radio job, looking for someone to drive around town for one hour a day and give away free stuff. He got the job by lying that he had his drivers licence.

3. 'My first divorce left me heartbroken.'

Kyle Sandilands and Tamara Jaber in 2007. Image: Getty.

Many moons later, when Kyle Sandilands was a rising star on the radio scene, he met Tamara Jaber, of Popstars fame, when she was 18.

The couple were together for eight years before they married in 2008 and then split two years later.

"I had my heart broken," Sandilands shares. "I was devastated. I ran away and lived in America in a hotel for six months and did the [radio] show from America."

"I handled it pretty immaturely because I just sort of shut everyone out and ran away."

The 49-year-old said he "felt like a bit of a failure from the marriage not working out" and distracted himself for a while after by being frequenting the nightclub scene.

The media personality added that he isn't touch with Tamara Jaber now.

4. Why Kyle Sandilands' relationship with Imogen Anthony ended.

Kyle Sandilands and his former girlfriend, Imogen Anthony. Image: Instagram.

Sandilands' most high-profile relationship was the one he shared with Imogen Anthony, a model who is 19 years his junior.

The two had an eight-year relationship before they parted ways in November 2019.

Sandilands said Anthony "went from a young girl into a woman," having first met her when she was 20 years old and he was 39.

"It's not as if we couldn't get on. It's just I was going in my twilight years and she was just becoming a woman.

"It was fun while it lasted and it was great. We enjoyed a lot of things about each other, but some of these things they come to an end sometimes," he added.

Now, Sandilands is dating his former personal assistant, 35-year-old Tegan Kynaston.

5. 'Am I a narcissist?'

Despite his humble beginnings, Sandilands is now known for his extroverted, egotistical personality.

But he says he doesn't know if he truly is a narcissist, despite admitting he's also "surprised not everyone listens to [his] radio show".

"Every argument I've ever had with a girlfriend - they say, 'you're narcissistic'. Am I? I don't know. Maybe I am. I don't even care, really."

You can listen to the full episode of No Filter with Kyle Sandilands here.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

Feature image: Instagram/@kyleandjackieo.