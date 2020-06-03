The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “We dated for six months.” Kyle Sandilands on his secret Celebrity Big Brother relationship.

If you cast your mind back to 2002, you may remember Kyle Sandilands was once on Celebrity Big Brother.

And what more, Kyle had a secret fling with one of the show’s contestants.

Now, 18 years later, the KIIS FM radio host has opened up about the hidden relationship, describing their time together as full of “great sex and fun and amazing stuff”.

“I was involved in a love story once, when I was in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and I didn’t even know until the night I got out – the night I got out was when the other celebrities told me,” he told Big Brother host Sonia Kruger on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning.

Unfortunately, Kyle didn’t want to reveal the identity of the mystery contestant, but he did share that she was a model.

“I’ve named the name in my book, and then I got in trouble from her, and I was like, ‘Were you humiliated dating me?'” he said.

“But I don’t like to be the guy that kisses and tells.”

Kyle explained that their relationship lasted six months but ended up with "yet another girl standing on the bonnet of my car screaming outside my apartment".

The radio host previously spoke about his Big Brother relationship in an interview with news.com.au earlier this year.

"I f***ed one of [my housemates] the night I came out," he said. "It was cool. I didn’t even know she was into me."

"We dated for about six months," he told the publication.

Kyle appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, which aired from July to August 2002, alongside actors Kimberley Cooper and Jay Laga’aia, boxer Anthony Mundine and media personality Red Symons.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In today's episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss the rise of OnlyFans. Post continues below.

2. Oh. Apparently there was a lot of "friction" between the final MasterChef contestants.

While we all believed that MasterChef was relatively drama-free compared to other Australian reality TV shows, we might have been wrong.

It seems that as the pool of contestants gets smaller, the drama intensifies.

No time for friendships, it's time to win.

According to a new report, there was tension between the final cooks as they all set out to win the title for MasterChef 2020.

"None of them imagined they’d be back, so this coveted opportunity has brought with it a lot of friction and angst on the set that nobody predicted," the source told Women's Day.

"It’s not all been hugs and kisses – when the cameras stopped rolling some contestants were quick to rush back to their apartments and practice their challenges rather than socialise."

Well, that's news to us. We thought they were all friends.

We might need to take a closer to look during tonight's episode...

MasterChef: Back To Win continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

3. It looks like the new season of Bachelor in Paradise is coming to our screens "very soon".

FINALLY.

We have some good reality TV news: Bachelor in Paradise will be coming to our screens "very soon".

Despite knowing that the show would be back in 2020 with some of our fan favourites, Channel 10 has been very secretive about when the show would be released on national television.

Thankfully, however, they have just shared the first teaser trailer giving us a glimpse into what to expect, very soon.

Uploading it to their Facebook and Instagram accounts, it seems that plenty of familiar faces will be returning. That includes Abbie Chatfield, Timm Hanly, Brittany Hockley, Ciarran Scott and the oh so controversial Jamie Doran.

Despite keeping most photos of the inside of their home private, Chris recently uploaded a video that gives us a tiny glimpse.

Posting a video to his Instagram of him dancing to Australian DJ Fisher's song, Freaks, the couple's contemporary beach-side home was seen in the background.

From what we can see, it includes a rustic dining table, a large natural coloured couch, an open fireplace, some art hanging on the wall and a luscious outdoor area. Oh, and an infinity pool.

Oh gosh, now we want to see more.

Until Chris's next dancing video...

5. On Monday night, thousands of people watched Emma Issacs give birth live on Instagram.

Last night, surrounded by her family – and thousands of online viewers – Emma Isaacs gave birth to her sixth child.

The Australian entrepreneur and Global Founder of Business Chicks, who is currently based in Los Angeles, delivered a healthy baby boy at home with the assistance of her midwives and doula.

After previously being "talked out of" live-streaming the home birth of her daughter Piper, Emma made the decision to live-stream the birth of her son to her 55,000+ Instagram followers.

"When my last baby Pier was born, I really wanted to livestream the birth but got talked out of it and really regretted it afterwards," Emma previously shared on Instagram.

"I don't want to make that same mistake again so I'm going to livestream this one.

"I've had five amazing home births and really hope the sixth will be the same."

For more on Emma Issac's live-streamed Instagram birth, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Facebook.

Sick of tabloid drama?



Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.