The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

After 20 years on radio, we finally know exactly what it’s like working behind the scenes for co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

During a segment on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Wednesday morning, KIIS FM staffer Pete Deppeler and executive producer Sonia Jahshan shared what they really thought of their bosses.

“Kyle often calls producers late in the afternoon while lounging on the couch in his underwear watching Law and Order. He’ll be like, ‘Cancel Chris Hemsworth, I want this woman who’s nude [on a random TV show] for an interview’,” said Sonia, who is nicknamed Palestine on the show.

She also explained that if staff don’t quickly get to work on Kyle’s last-minute plans then he’s likely to “throw a dummy out” the next day.

“If Kyle does a commercial, he demands all of the products are sent to him prior to the reading. This includes feminine products that have no relevance to him – but he must have. For example, he asked for a laser hair remover,” Sonia added.

She then shared that staff often call Kyle “ghost” behind his back because he often “ghosts them on the regular” by not replying to their messages.



Pete, on the other hand, was a little more positive about working for Kyle.

“You’ll never meet anybody more passionate about radio. Staff are often heard talking about how much of a radio nerd he is. From selecting the hottest pop music to selecting segments that should have never of gone to air,” he said.

“When Kyle loses it, it’s usually because things aren’t right like he hasn’t received the correct spreadsheet for a segment or it’s fallen through. This can often be seen as him overreacting. However, showing bouts of anger is just his drive to perfection,” he added.

“Kyle’s presence is missed and the show isn’t the same. One staffer describes Kyle as the only person that allows the team to truly be themselves.”

Pete also shared what the rest of the staff think about Jackie O.

“One staffer is saying you never want to give Jackie news to read without checking it first by three reliable sources.”

“Jackie is known as the heart of the show and considers the staff her friends. She is known for making personal calls to make sure they’re feeling okay.”

Sonia also said staff are only allowed to ask Jackie O about the show “between the hours of 6am and 10:30am, Monday to Thursday” or she will not reply.

“That being said, Jackie is easy to work with and it was kind of hard to pull that stuff together.”

So there we have it, it seems working for Kyle and Jackie O has its ups and its downs.

2. “His eyes were welling up.” How Karl Stefanovic makes his interview subjects cry.

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic has the magic ability to make his interview subjects cry. And Jackie O Henderson has just shared how he does it.

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, Jackie O explained that she was interviewed by Stefanovic for an upcoming 60 Minutes special about her co-host, Kyle Sandilands.

When preparing for the interview, Jackie O prepared herself by remembering that she wouldn’t cry… unless her nine-year-old daughter Kitty was mentioned.

“I knew the one thing that would make me cry is if he brought up (her daughter) Kitty,” Jackie O shared.

“I just thought, ‘OK, prepare yourself, because the minute her name gets mentioned you’re going to get teary.’

“He asked me about her… He said, ‘You’ve got such a beautiful child,’ and it looked like Karl was crying. His eyes were welling up.”

And after seeing Stefanovic cry, Jackie O burst into tears.

“When you see someone else’s eyes well up with tears and they’re talking about something really deeply personal to you, that was it, all I had to do was look into his weeping eyes and I started crying,” she said.

But as soon as the interview was over, Henderson suspected he has used the trick before.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I think he did that deliberately actually. That might be his trick, which is a great trick. Oh my god, I feel so foolish now,'” she explained.

And confirming that he does, Kyle Sandilands replied, “This is what he does. He tried to do that to me too. He goes, ‘So, it must have been tough finding yourself homeless at 16,’ and his eyes started welling up. And I thought, ‘This bastard can cry on demand!'”

The 60 Minutes interview is expected to air in the coming weeks on Channel Nine.

3. Gossip Girl fans have spotted a major wardrobe editing fail and it’s… hilarious.

Hello Upper East Siders, we have some news for you.

Fans have spotted a major wardrobe editing fail and it’s… hilarious.

As anyone who watched the cult teen series would known, the outfits worn by Serena (Blake Lively) and Blair (Leighton Meester) were phenomenal.

But now, a photo has come out of Serena wearing trackpants from her waist down in a scene in the series. And it looks like someone forgot to edit them out…

The wardrobe malfunction was first spotted by the TikTok user @skyehanamaikai, where in the episode titled "Portrait of a Lady Alexander," Serena was having lunch with Dan (Penn Badgley).

In the scene, she is wearing the coral dress in heels in one take, while in the next she has grey trackpants on her bottom half.

Oops.

4. Daniel Radcliffe and David Beckham: The first Harry Potter book is being narrated by celebrities.

Like many of us, you're probably at the point where isolation doesn't feel very fun. If there was a honeymoon period, it's 100 per cent over and weekends are becoming increasingly boring.

Enter, a bunch of celebs reading Harry Potter for your enjoyment.

David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dakota Fanning, Eddie Redmayne and Harry Potter himself a.k.a Daniel Radcliffe have lent their voices to a special quarantine audio book version of J.K. Rowling's iconic novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

All 17 chapters of the book are set to be released between now and mid-winter, with the videos being posted weekly on harrypotterathome.com, with audio-only versions to be available for free to stream on Spotify.

Wizarding World posted a trailer of sorts of the #HarryPotterAtHome initiative on Twitter, and it's very exciting indeed. You can watch it below!

5. Precisely no one can work out whether Grimes and Elon Musk's baby name is a... joke.

On Tuesday, Tesla founder Elon Musk and singer Grimes welcomed their first child together.

Lovely news to be celebrated at any point in time, especially in the middle of a pandemic when the rest of the news cycle is rather dire.

The baby is Musk’s seventh (his first child with ex-wife Justine Wilson sadly died of SIDS at 10-weeks-old, and they have five other sons; a set of twins and a set of triplets, together), and Grimes’ first.

Musk confirmed the new arrival when he tweeted that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, and the baby boy were doing well and shared an image of himself holding his son, prompting his followers to ask the next logical question: What’s the baby’s name?

“X Æ A-12 Musk,” he replied to one.

Yes, it's very confusing. Nobody knows how to pronounce that or even what it... means, but most upsettingly, now I have to come up with a new name for my firstborn goddammit.

Today, an entire, excruciatingly long day later, there has still been no confirmation that this is us being trolled.

So here we are, believing the newest Musk child is named X Æ A-12.

BUT IS HE REALLY? I have no sound reasoning or evidence, but I truly feel like this is something Elon Musk, who once tweeted "Evian, the first bottled water, is naive spelled backwards" (true), would troll us over.

For more on Grimes and Elon's baby name, read our earlier article here.

