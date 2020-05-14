The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I have a few extra pounds on, and I love it.” Kourtney Kardashian is sick of everyone talking about her stomach.

Kourtney Kardashian wants everyone asking online to know she’s definitely not pregnant.

The 41-year-old recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself lounging in a bikini reading a book. But it didn’t take long for people to comment on her stomach (despite the fact it looks perfectly normal).

“SHE’S PREGNANT,” one person commented.

Luckily the comment didn’t seem to bother her too much.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kourtney replied. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

That same dame, Khloe also responded to rumours on Twitter that she’s currently pregnant.

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she wrote.

And last night, she might have actually lost it.

Uploading various videos to her Instagram story, Stacey explained that she has misplaced her certificate somewhere in her house.

"Honestly guys I have been looking for my law degree for ages. I don't know where it is," she shared.

However, she soon realises where she left it... in a cereal box.

Whilst you might initially be confused by this, during the reality TV show, Stacey and Hayley got in a heated argument over the legitimacy of Stacey's degree.

Hayley asked: "Where did you get your law degree? Out of a cereal box? You're 25 and have had two kids, have you practised? Please."

While Stacey bit back with, "You think you're so high and mighty, you're such a liar. You're a bulldog. I just got admitted to the bar - I'm not allowed to practice law."

So maybe she didn't lose her certificate after all. It might've just been a subtle dig at a costar.

4. Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch and Love Island’s Matthew Zukowski went on an iso date and oh, it went really well.

Two reality TV worlds have collided.

Too Hot To Handle's Chloe Veitch has gone on a virtual date with Love Island's Matthew Zukowski and it went really well.

After both appearing on the FOXFM's radio show, Fifi, Fev and Byron, as part of the segment 'Dating with The Stars', the two got to know each other over a live chat that we all got to listen to.

The pair instantly got along and started chatting about the fact that Matthew was currently watching the Netflix show that Chloe stars in and at one point, Chloe brought over some flowers to virtually give him.

"You're probably my favourite, the most down to earth on there. I'm probably being biased as well, as I'm on the phone to you," said Matthew.

And then they started giving each other strange compliments.

Matthew told Brendan Fevola that Chloe is a "tight little number."

While Chloe called Matthew "an Australian geezer."

Which she had to explain.

"[It's] a guy that walks in and takes control in a situation and everyone looks at him and he's not the type of person to be messed with in a bar!" Chloe said when explaining what the word 'geezer' meant.

Oh, and afterwards the two moved over to a private Zoom conversation.

So it seems the date went well!

5. An emergency order and two stepkids: Inside Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's marriage.

Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, are getting a divorce.

The 33-year-old former child star and fashion designer signed a petition for divorce on April 17, according to US Weekly, but New York City courts are not currently accepting divorce filings due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Therefore, Olsen is seeking an emergency order to allow her to file the legal paperwork to end her marriage.

Olsen’s attorneys received an email from 50-year-old Sarkozy’s attorneys this week, giving her a May 18 deadline to get her stuff out of their NYC apartment. She claimed he is trying to force her out, because he terminated their lease without her knowledge, according to TMZ. She has requested an extension to May 30, as she could not meet the deadline due to New York’s strict quarantine guidelines, but claimed he had not responded.

Olsen met Sarkozy, a US-based French investment banker and the half brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, in 2012.

After getting engaged in 2014, the pair, who share a 17-year age difference, were married in 2015 at a private residence in New York City.

At the time, the wedding was at the centre of much media attention when it was reported the reception featured bowls of cigarettes on each table. “Everyone smoked the whole night,” a source claimed, according to Page Six.

For more on Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's marriage, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @kourtneykardash



