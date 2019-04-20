Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party…. with all her exes.

Ringing in the start of the fifth decade of her life, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 40th party in true Kardashian style.

Her cake was a sculptural recreation of an Instagram photo of her posing in a bikini, sitting on top of a bath tub, she made a spectacular entrance with her daughter Penelope, and she was consistently flanked by her very famous guest list.

Surrounded by the likes of the Kar-Jenner clan, Paris Hilton, Aussie model Shanina Shaik, as well as singers Robin Thicke and an unmasked Sia, there were also a few other unexpected guests.

Namely her ex partners, Scott Disick, Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima.

While Kourtney and Scott have been successfully co-parenting their three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign - since their split in 2015, Luka and Younes' invites were more surprising.

Kourtney dated Algerian model, Younes on-and-off between May 2017, before ending things in August 2018.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-three was linked to 21-year-old Luka in September 2018 and while they've been seen together since, the Grown-ish actor told the The Cut on February 3 that they're "definitely not dating".

As they say, let bygones be bygones.

2. Soz but Bradley Cooper hasn't spent any time with Lady Gaga since the Oscars.

In news that has broken precisely all of our hearts, proving everything we know about love and friendship to be a lie, it turns out Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper haven't even seen each other since the Oscars.

That's two whole months since the performance which had the internet screaming.

...What?

We are not happy about this.

They're supposed to be BEST FRIENDS (and maybe secret lovers).

According to a source who spoke to People, Cooper has reportedly been focusing on his family - partner Irina Shayk and daughter Lea, after rumours (well, wishful thinking, really) began to swirl that there was a romance sparking between Cooper and Gaga following their electric performance in A Star is Born.

“Since the awards season ended, Bradley spends every day with his family,” the source said. “Most days, Bradley and Irina take Lea out for activities together. Sometimes they just stroll on the beach. Bradley and Irina seem great.”

“It seems Bradley hasn’t spent any time with Lady Gaga. He has been all about his family," the source added.

We're not sure why said source felt the need to add that tidbit of information...

Verrry interesting.

3. Michelle Williams has split from her husband less than one year after they tied-the-knot in secret.

Actress Michelle Williams and musician Phil Elverum have split following their secret wedding less than 12 months ago.

As reported by the New York Post, the couple have gone their separate ways after their quiet wedding in front of friends and family last summer.

“Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable split and they remain friends,” a source told the publication.

The two reportedly shared a bond over the devastating loss of their partners and the co-parents of their respective children,

Williams is mother to a 12-year-old daughter, Matilda, from her relationship to the late actor Heath Ledger, while Elverum, 40, has a three-year-old daughter from his first marriage with Canadian musician Geneviève Castrée, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016.

4. MAFS' Billy says Susie only went on the show after she didn't make it onto Love Island.

Of all the insults you could throw around, we'd say calling someone out for failing to score a spot on Love Island is up there with the worst.

Only in this situation... we'd say it's probably true.

Billy Vincent has spilled some tea about his faux ex-wife Susie Bradley, claiming she auditioned for Love Island but didn't get in, opting to marry a stranger on MAFS instead.

A very different commitment to parading around in a bikini on camera, but OK ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

This, he says, is what "annoyed" him most about her (surely the Splenda fight was more annoying??).

"I don't hate Susie. I don't at all. I'm just a bit annoyed that because she didn't get into Love Island, the one that she actually auditioned for, she went for this when she didn't want to get married," he told followers in an Instagram story.

This explains... a lot.

5. Adele has separated from her husband Simon Konecki after eight years together.

Singer and songwriter Adele has reportedly split from her husband Simon Konecki.

According to The Associated Press, the 30-year-old’s representation has confirmed the break up. The pair will continue to co-parent their six-year-old son, Angelo.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” they said in a statement.

“They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

For everything that we know about their private relationship, you can head to our earlier story here.