The latest royal statement sparking a lot of speculation.

Prince William pulled out of attending a memorial service at Windsor Castle for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, due to an unspecified personal reason.

Kensington Palace said the prince unfortunately could no longer attend because of a personal matter but didn't give any further detail.

It's rare but not unheard of for royals to pull out of engagements. William recently postponed official duties to help care for wife Kate Middleton and their three children after she underwent abdominal surgery but he was forced to return earlier than planned after his father King Charles cancer diagnosis.

Kate is not due to return to public events until after Easter.

Unsurprisingly, speculation and concern about whether William's withdrawal was related to his wife's condition very quickly took off among royal watchers.

Kate's disappearance has become the topic of conspiracies on social media, flared by a Spanish journalist reporting in early February that she was in a coma. The Palace called this "ludicrous and not fact-checked".

Kate underwent surgery on January 16 and spent 12 days in hospital before returning home, according to a statement from Kensington Palace at the end of January.

Unlike her father-in-law, who has been seen multiple times since his own cancer operation, Kate has not been seen publicly since Christmas Day.

The Palace did say Kate wished for privacy.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," it said.

This has done little to stop the rumours, theories and opinions, however. #WhereIsKate has trended on social media multiple times since, and royal watchers have pointed out how respectful the British press have been of the family's requests — a stark contrast to how Meghan Markle was treated, for example.

Attempting to quell the chatter after needing to share William's withdrawal from the memorial service, Kensington Palace again shared a small update on Kate.

"The Princess of Wales continues to be doing well," it said. It did not elaborate further.

In a further blow for the family, on Tuesday Buckingham Palace also announced the death of Thomas Kingston.

Kingston was the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of the Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent (this makes her William's third cousin). Kingston died aged 45 on Sunday evening.

Kingston's parents-in-law, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael, were both in attendance at King Constantine's memorial, despite their son-in-law's death less than 48 hours earlier.

According to The Telegraph, William's absence was not related to Kingston's death.

William's last public appearance was on February 20, when he visited the British Red Cross headquarters in London.

