Kate Middleton shares her cancer diagnosis in a new video.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, says she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests taken following major abdominal surgery in January showed cancer had been present.

Princess Kate, 42, the wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, spent two weeks in hospital in January after having what her office said at the time was successful, planned surgery for a non-cancerous but unspecified condition.

However, in a video message, Princess Kate said subsequent tests had said cancer had been found, but she said she was well and getting stronger.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Princess Kate said in the video which was filmed on Wednesday.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

King Charles shared in February that he too was to have treatment for cancer, meaning he has had to postpone his public royal duties.

Her office, Kensington Palace, said it would give no further details about the type of cancer.

It said she was on a recovery pathway and the preventative chemotherapy had begun in February.

After her operation, the palace said Princess Kate would not return to official duties until after Easter but her absence from public life has provoked intense speculation on social media.

She and Prince William had wanted privacy about the cancer until their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, began their school holidays which started on Friday.

"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay," she said.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

Princess Kate has not appeared at a public event since she joined other members of the royal family for a church service on Christmas Day.

However, a video filmed last Saturday by a member of the public which was published by the Sun newspaper showed Princess Kate looking healthy, walking and carrying shopping bags alongside her husband at a farm shop in Windsor, near to their home.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," Princess Kate said.

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said Princess Kate should be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her family.

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery," Sunak said in a statement.

Kensington Palace said Prince William would continue his duties while supporting his wife, as he had since her surgery.

A source said Princess Kate was in good spirits and focused on her recovery.

"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," Princess Kate said.

With AAP.

