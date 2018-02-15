How all of your favourite celebrities spent this Valentine's Day.

So yesterday was Valentine’s Day. Not that you could have missed it, thanks to every second person shoving roses, romantic dinners and general coupled up smugness in your Instagram feed.

Now, not everyone is into public displays of affection, getting flowers delivered to your work, or celebrating Valentine’s Day at all because commercialism, consumerism, antiquated gender roles, the patriarchy etc etc. And that is 100 per cent A OK.

BUT, some people are into V Day, and that’s OK too.

So for those who care, here’s how your favourite local and A-list celebrities chose to celebrate February 14th.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough.

Normally, we’re used to seeing the Today Show co-host and fashion designer through the lens of a paparazzo’s camera, entering and exiting buildings. Which is why it’s quite rare that Stefanovic posted a personal shot of his newly engaged relationship on social media.

“You can spend a lot on flowers or just grab a couple of cold ones,” he captioned a nice pic of them enjoying some tinnies on the beach. Lovely.

Lisa Wilkinson and Peter FitzSimons.

How bloody adorable are these two? God just rip out our hearts already! Wilkinson (who while we’re on the topic is doing a banging job in her new role as a co-host on The Project) shared this selfie of her and FitzSimons simply captioned, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”.

Roxy Jacenko and Oliver Curtis.

Considering the year and a half she’s had, it’s no surprise the PR queen went all out and snapped the heck out of her Valentine’s Day plans with husband, Oliver Curtis.

By the looks, these two had a fancy dinner at Sydney’s Bondi Icebergs Dining Room and Bar. And, oh yeah, they also gave each other some really, really expensive watches.

Matty J and Laura Byrne.

Oh Jesus. 2017's Bachelor success story spent the evening having a vomit inducing yet utterly perfect twilight picnic in Sydney's Rushcutter's Bay, complete with flowers, chilled rose and Byrne's dog. Ugh.

Sophie and Jaryd Cachia.

The businesswoman and blogger shared on her Instagram story a night similar to how many parents would've spent their Valentine's evening.

First, entertaining the kids. And secondly, scrubbing together some semblance of a romantic, adults only dinner with her husband, Jaryd.

Alex Nation and little Elijah.

Since her split with former Bachelor Richie Strahan, Alex Nation's relationship activity with current partner, Meagan Luxa has been fairly public.

However by the looks of her Instagram, Nation spent Valentine's Day with her son, Elijah, as well as musing about finding true love.

"My pursuit for love has not always been an easy one but it's always been worth it. Loving people has taught me so much about myself and with each experience I have grown. What a damn beautiful, testing and exhilarating thing it is to love another. Happy V Day, " she wrote.

Everything OK, Alex?

Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

These guys spent Valentine's Day having a seriously luxe experience at Melbourne boutique hotel, St. Jerome's The Hotel.

The 2016 Bachelorette couple stayed in one of those fancy teepee tents, had a boozy dinner... and then got up early to go to work the next morning.

We feel you, Lee. We feel you.

Rachael Finch and Michael Miziner.

If you spent Valentine's Day apart from your love, this Instagram story from TV presenter and model, Rachael Finch will hit you right in the feels.

Basically, her husband and professional dancer, Michael Miziner sent her a package of roses with a heartfelt note over to her where she's presenting at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics. And she cried. Happy tears though.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are up there among the best value celebrity couples on social media.

By the looks, they spent at least part of their Valentine's Day apart - he, baking a cake (or buying one and pretending he baked it) for his wife, and she doing a Valentine's Day-themed photoshoot/public engagement in a red leather number.

David and Victoria Beckham.

Public displays of affection are quite rare for the Beckhams, who've been together for the better part of 20 years. But this year, the professional footballer decided to share a relaxed selfie, captioned, "May today be filled with love and happiness around the world".

Kylie Jenner.

No sign of Stormi in her illustrious return to Instagram, but new mum, Kylie Jenner spent a portion of her time on Valentine's Day taking selfies of herself wearing some dangerous looking boots. Remaining private, there's also no sign of partner and baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

And finally, the world's best/funniest/most relatable/ridiculously good looking couple shared this video of them singing L.O.V.E.

That is all.

Happy Valentine's Day, ya filthy, loved up animals.

LISTEN: Oh, by the way, apparently science says single people are better off than those of us in relationships. Mamamia Out Loud shared their thoughts below...